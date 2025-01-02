Mosque tied to New Orleans terrorist advises members to refer questions to CAIR

by WorldTribune Staff, January 2, 2025 Real World News



Members of a Houston mosque linked to Shamsud-Din Jabbar, the terrorist who killed 15 people and injured dozens more on New Year’s, have been told to refer questions from law enforcement and media to a non-profit group that itself has been tied to terrorism.

“If anyone is contacted by the media it is very important that you do not respond,” said an announcement from the management of the Masjid Bilal mosque. “If approached by the FBI and a response is necessary please refer to CAIR and ISGH.”

CAIR is the Council on American-Islamic Relations. According to a March 2019 op-ed by WorldTribune.com columnist Michelle Malkin, the U.S. government “designated CAIR an un-indicted terror co-conspirator in 2007 in the prosecution of the Holy Land Foundation and others for providing support to violent Hamas jihadists. Investigators tied CAIR’s founders to the Islamic Association for Palestine, founded by a senior Hamas jihadist to serve as the terrorist group’s public relations and recruitment arm in America. The Holy Land Foundation, a terror-financing charity, provided seed money for CAIR’s Beltway office.”

ISGH is the Islamic Society of Greater Houston.

Jabbar had an ISIS flag with him in the rented Ford F-150 Lightning EV truck he used in the New Year’s ramming attack in New Orleans. He was shot and killed by police after engaging in gunfire after he exited the vehicle.

The mosque is only blocks away from what the New York Post reported as “a squalid trailer park on the outskirts of Houston that is home to mostly Muslim immigrants” where Jabbar lived and allowed geese, chickens, and sheep to roam freely in his yard.

The Post’s report said that, in brief conversations before authorities came in an locked down the neighborhood, his neighbors seemed to know little about Jabbar.

Francois Venegas described Jabbar as a “simple person” who kept to himself, though they would occasionally exchange words on the street.

Jabbar had been arrested twice: once in Katy, Texas, for theft in 2002, court records show, and again three years later for driving without a valid license, the New York Times reported.

“He had also been divorced twice, and the failed marriages apparently left him in financial ruin,” The Post reported.

Jabbar traveled to Egypt for 10 days last year, officials told The Post.

The HayRide.com noted: “What we do know about him is that he served in the Army, but not in a combat role. He was an HR specialist, apparently, and was twice reported to Army COC for holding jihadist views. But we also know he’d recently been radicalized at a mosque in Houston a short distance from the trailer park where he lived.

“If that information is correct Jabbar might have been a jihadist and gone into remission, only to recover his anti-American mindset. We know that he suffered a financial collapse which either resulted from or resulted in a divorce, and we know that Jabbar made and posted several manifesto-style videos from the road as he drove to New Orleans from Texas.”

