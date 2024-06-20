Moral equivalence? Biden justice for J6 protesters vs Anthony Fauci compared by Sen. Rand Paul

by WorldTribune Staff, June 20, 2024 Contract With Our Readers



The Biden Department of Justice’s dogged pursuit of individuals who spend mere minutes walking through the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021 compared to its refusal to launch a perjury investigation into Anthony Fauci for lying to Congress on multiple occasions about the origins of Covid is proof of a two-tiered U.S. justice system, Sen. Rand Paul said.

“If you happened to walk in the Capitol on Jan. 6, you might get 10 years in prison,” Paul said. “But if you’re responsible for funding research that led to a pandemic and killed 15 million people, and then you lied about it to Congress, then nothing happens to you.”

Paul said on Tuesday that the DOJ has refused his requests for a perjury investigation into Fauci.

The Kentucky Republican told The Daily Signal that it’s “disappointing” to see no action taken almost three years after he began demanding such an investigation.

Meanwhile, the family of Jan. 6 protester Julio Baquero who was diagnosed with gastric cancer while in prison announced his death.

“Baquero walked thru the open door on upper west terrace with Capitol police standing there.” independent investigative reporter Julie Kelly wrote. “He had no criminal record.”

“Baquero pleaded guilty to civil disorder — a charge DOJ refuses to bring leftist protesters,” Kelly added. “DC US Atty Matt Graves wanted 27 months in prison. James Boasberg, Obama-appointed chief judge of DC court, sentenced him to 18 months. He was incarcerated at a federal prison in Miami.”

Paul’s accusations against Fauci stem from the former National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) director’s testimony to Congress about U.S.-funded virus research in Wuhan, China, a central topic of a Tuesday’s hearing on the origins of the virus.

Fauci testified in May 2021 that his agency never funded dangerous “gain-of-function” experiments at the Wuhan Institute of Virology, but Paul has repeatedly highlighted records and emails suggesting otherwise.

Paul, who filed a criminal referral against Fauci in July 2021 and again in July 2023 over the perjury claims, told The Daily Signal that the lack of a response from federal prosecutors indicates America has “two standards of justice.”

“In some ways, I’m very disappointed, but it’s not that I don’t expect it.” The senator blamed Joe Biden’s attorney general, Merrick Garland, whom he said is “probably the most partisan attorney general in our history.”

Paul said in an opening statement during Tuesday’s Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee hearing that Fauci and his “inner circle” acknowledged the likelihood of a lab leak in private messages that were released through litigation. “Despite these private doubts, publicly, these so-called experts and their allies were dismissing the lab-leak theory as a conspiracy.”

