Moment of truth for Europe after Zelenskyy’s Oval Office performance

Analysis by WorldTribune Staff, March 3, 2025 Real World News



U.S. national security adviser Mike Waltz said Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenskyy did not appear surprised after he was eviscerated by President Donald Trump and Vice President JD Vance at the White House on Friday.

“His team was. His ambassador, and adviser were practically in tears, wanting this to move forward. But Zelenskyy was still argumentative,” Waltz said. “I said ‘Mr. President, time is not on your side here, on the battlefield, and in terms of the world situation. And most importantly, USAID, and the taxpayers’ tolerance, is not unlimited.’ ”

Waltz added: “I think Zelenskyy is used to hearing ‘as long as it takes’ and blank check from Biden. He has not gotten the memo that this is a new sheriff in town. This is a new president, and we are determined to take a new approach towards peace.”

Why was Zelenskyy not surprised?

Perhaps it was because, prior to his appearance at the White House, Zelenskyy had met with a group of deep state “as long as it takes” senators.

Connecticut Democrat Sen. Chris Murphy wrote in a social media post that Zelenskyy “confirmed that the Ukrainian people will not support a fake peace agreement where Putin gets everything he wants and there are no security arrangements for Ukraine.”

After he was booted from the White House, Zelenskyy skulked back to Europe for some quick hugs from friends, including UK Prime Minster Keir Starmer.

Back across the pond, the Ukrainian leader proclaimed that an end to the war with Russia is still likely “very, very far away.”

Trump said in a post on to Truth Social: “This is the worst statement that could have been made by Zelenskyy, and America will not put up with it for much longer!”

“It is what I was saying, this guy doesn’t want there to be Peace as long as he has America’s backing and, Europe, in the meeting they had with Zelenskyy, stated flatly that they cannot do the job without the U.S. — Probably not a great statement to have been made in terms of a show of strength against Russia,” Trump added. “What are they thinking?”

For Europe, the moment of truth has arrived.

European leaders are now talking about an alternative peace plan backed by “boots on the ground and planes in the air.”

Starmer is leading the way on plans for a “stabilization force,” likely involving France. The Europeans are hoping Trump will sign on to the plan which the Kremlin is likely to immediately reject.

Trump then offered this reminder: “The only President who gave none of Ukraine’s land to Putin’s Russia is President Donald J. Trump. Remember that when the weak and ineffective Democrat’s criticize, and the Fake News gladly puts out anything they say!”

Trump went on to add: “Europe has spent more money buying Russian Oil and Gas than they have spent on defending Ukraine —BY FAR!”

Not all of Europe was quick to get in on the Zelenskyy hugfest.

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban wrote: “Europe is discovering that their over-reliance on the United States, post WWII, has finally come to an end. Like many things in history, relationships shift like tides. The tide ($$$’s) appears to now be going out and Europe has to reckon with the devil. And the devil is not Russia as the intelligence elites, the media and the liberal political class wants Europeans to believe, it is the dangerous rise of globalism along with other ‘isms’ that are not conducive to freedom and democratic ideals. European leaders need to be very certain which direction they choose. Throughout history, war is the norm and peace is the aberration. Let’s fight for peace instead of fighting a never ending, stupid, and unwinnable war.”

And Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk offered the following:

POLAND PRIME MINISTER DONALD TUSK. 500 million Europeans are asking 300 million Americans to defend them against 140 million Russians.pic.twitter.com/mWFikhdQxw — Citizen Free Press (@CitizenFreePres) March 3, 2025

