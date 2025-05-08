Missouri legislature passes bill making gold and silver legal tender

by WorldTribune Staff, May 8, 2025 Real World News



Missouri residents may soon be able to pay their taxes, and possibly even their groceries, with gold and silver.

A bill to make gold and silver legal tender has passed both houses of the state’s General Assembly as an amendment to a sweeping finance-related bill that is headed to Republican Gov. Mike Kehoe’s desk.

The Republican-led legislation would require state government entities to accept electronic versions of gold and silver, called “electronic specie currency,” as forms of payment for taxes and public debts.

The legislation would not require businesses to accept gold and silver as payment for private uses, such as groceries, but would allow them to do so.

“The goal is about restoring economic and political freedom back to everyday Missourians,” Republican state Rep. Bill Hardwick, who sponsored a version of the bill, told The Kansas City Star.

The amendment, reviewed by The Star, would require the Missouri Department of Revenue to craft rules on how to implement the law after it would take effect in August if signed by Kehoe.

Former Republican state Sen. Bill Eigel, a supporter of the legislation, said: “This is just giving our citizens another option when it comes to how they can pay their bills. We live in an age where…the dollar is being inflated and abused by our friends up in Washington, DC.”

Support Free Press Foundation

The American Free Press is Back!