Miller charges judge has endangered lives of ICE officers in Africa

by WorldTribune Staff, May 27, 2025 Real World News



A Biden-appointed judge has put the lives of Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents in danger by grounding a deportation flight that was scheduled to land in South Sudan, White House senior adviser Stephen Miller said.

U.S. District Judge Brian Murphy ruled that criminal illegals on the deportation flight must remain in ICE’s custody as the government failed to provide them with “meaningful” due process.

“A local judge in Boston ordered the flight grounded and has now trapped ICE officers in Djibouti with these savage monsters!” Miller said in an interview on Newsmax. “Having to guard and protect them 24-7 in a location with no appropriate facilities! No detention space! No detention beds! Nothing!”

Miller added: “There aren’t enough resources to ensure the safety of these ICE officers! Is this judge mad? Is this judge a lunatic? What kind of country are we living in where we are even having this kind of conversation!?”

Attorneys representing the illegal aliens argued that deporting them to South Sudan placed them in danger, as some were originally from Laos, Vietnam, and Cuba.

Miller went on to say: “You have a handful of judges elected by nobody sitting in local cities and communities claiming that they can rule over the foreign policy and national security in defense of the entire United States to micro-manage the activities of our defense department, of our federal immigration officers, of our cabinet secretaries.”

He added: “Judges who will claim the powers of a king all for the purpose of the mass importation of illegal aliens. The mass importation of illegal aliens into this country, mass third world migration. That is what the entire Democratic Party now serves and exists for. Not the American people.”

MIC DROP: Stephen Miller absolutely excoriates the Democratic Party’s tactics using judicial lawfare to circumvent President Trump’s America-First agenda. ”You have a handful of judges elected by nobody sitting in local cities and communities claiming that they can rule over the… pic.twitter.com/abn4NlOEfZ — DeVory Darkins (@devorydarkins) May 25, 2025

Revive the American Free Press!