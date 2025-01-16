Making movies watchable again? Trump appoints ambassadors to Hollywood

Analysis by WorldTribune Staff, January 16, 2025 Real World News



In the movies of the 2020s, many critics say, wokeness has replaced storytelling and diversity, equity, and inclusion takes precedence over talent.

If we could only pick the brains of the actors that brought us Joe Buck, Rocky, and William Wallace.

But, wait, put a hold on Woke Placeholder title number 99, that’s just what President-elect Donald Trump has done.

Trump on Thursday announced Jon Voight of “Midnight Cowboy”, Sylvester Stallone of “Rocky”, and Mel Gibson of “Braveheart” as special envoys to Hollywood.

“It is my honor to announce Jon Voight, Mel Gibson, and Sylvester Stallone, to be Special Ambassadors to a great but very troubled place, Hollywood, California,” Trump wrote on in a Truth Social post.

“They will serve as Special Envoys to me for the purpose of bringing Hollywood, which has lost much business over the last four years to Foreign Countries, BACK—BIGGER, BETTER, AND STRONGER THAN EVER BEFORE!”

“These three very talented people will be my eyes and ears, and I will get done what they suggest. It will again be, like The United States of America itself, The Golden Age of Hollywood!”

In November, Stallone introduced Trump at the America First Policy Institute Gala, saying: “We are in the presence of a really mythical character. Nobody in the world could have pulled off what he pulled off, so I’m in awe. “When George Washington defended his country, he had no idea that he was going to change the world because, without him, you could imagine what the world would look like. Guess what? We’ve got the second George Washington. Congratulations!”

Gibson directed the Oscar-winning film “Hacksaw Ridge” in 2016 and has an upcoming action movie, “Flight Risk,” starring Mark Wahlberg, out on Jan. 24.

Stallone has recently starred in the Paramount+ drama “Tulsa King” and co-wrote and produced the upcoming Jason Statham action movie “Working Man.”

Voight most recently appeared in Francis Ford Coppola’s “Megalopolis” and the biopic “Reagan,” starring Dennis Quaid as President Ronald Reagan.

