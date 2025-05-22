Major Second Amendment victory in budget bill that passed House

by WorldTribune Staff / 247 Real News May 22, 2025

Included in President Donald Trump’s budget bill, which passed the House on Thursday in a 215-214 vote, is the delisting of firearm suppressors.

H.R.1, or the One Big Beautiful Bill Act, includes Section 2 of the Hearing Protection Act, completely removing suppressors from the National Firearms Act (NFA).

“The biggest Second Amendment legislative victory in my lifetime is one step closer to happening,” Tom Knighton wrote for Bearing Arms.

John Commerford, Executive Director of the NRA Institute for Legislative Action (NRA-ILA), released the following statement:

“This morning, the U.S. House of Representatives passed President Trump’s One, Big, Beautiful Bill, which includes the complete removal of suppressors from the NFA. This represents a monumental victory for Second Amendment rights, eliminating burdensome regulations on the purchase of critical hearing protection devices. The NRA thanks the House members who supported this bill and urges its swift passage in the U.S. Senate.”

Senate Majority Leader John Thune can lose three GOP senators and still get the party-line bill passed.

Thune wants to get the bill through the Senate by July 4, saying Thursday that the holiday deadline is the “goal and the aspiration” but will depend on “what does it take to get to 51?”

🚨BREAKING🚨 The manager’s amendment to the One Big Beautiful Bill includes the Hearing Protection Act—fully removing suppressors from the National Firearms Act of 1934. As a backup under the Byrd Rule, the transfer & making tax is also reduced from $200 to $0. pic.twitter.com/yVQAqjpvyA — Gun Owners of America (@GunOwners) May 22, 2025

🚨UPDATE🚨 The manager’s amendment to the One Big Beautiful Bill DOES NOT include the SHORT Act. Short-barreled firearms remain unconstitutionally taxed & registered under the NFA. If the bill passes the House, it can still be amended in the Senate. Gun owners, DO NOT GIVE UP! https://t.co/Br4p71CL4n — Gun Owners of America (@GunOwners) May 22, 2025

Democrats continue to speak out against deregulating silencers. @RepThompson says that if you really care about your hearing not being damaged, just buy earplugs. pic.twitter.com/kcqDry6Ybh — National Association for Gun Rights (@NatlGunRights) May 21, 2025

