‘Liberation Day’ plus one: China ‘panics,’ Mexico will not retaliate

by WorldTribune Staff, April 4, 2025 Real World News



The sky is falling, according to the Wall Street Journal and most legacy media chronicling the aftermath of President Donald Trump’s announcement on April 2 of tariffs for most nations of the world.

The stock market tanked and the fate of humanity was declared to be even more uncertain than on April 1 when such claims are viewed with the skepticism they deserve on all other days of the year.

Meanwhile, a former Democrat [see below] explained the significance of the tariffs for most average Americans who may or may not pay attention to the Wall Street Journal.

The communist government in Beijing announced on Friday that it would impose additional tariffs of 34 percent on all American products beginning on April 10.

President Donald Trump on Wednesday announced that China would be hit with a 34 percent tariff, on top of the 20 percent he imposed earlier this year.

The U.S. economy continued to add jobs in March and the pace of job gains picked up at a faster pace than February. The Labor Department on Friday announced that employers added 228,000 jobs in March, above the estimate of LSEG economists, who anticipated 135,000 jobs gained.

Trump wrote in a post to Truth Social:

“CHINA PLAYED IT WRONG, THEY PANICKED – THE ONE THING THEY CANNOT AFFORD TO DO!

“GREAT JOB NUMBERS, FAR BETTER THAN EXPECTED. IT’S ALREADY WORKING. HANG TOUGH, WE CAN’T LOSE!!!

“TO THE MANY INVESTORS COMING INTO THE UNITED STATES AND INVESTING MASSIVE AMOUNTS OF MONEY, MY POLICIES WILL NEVER CHANGE. THIS IS A GREAT TIME TO GET RICH, RICHER THAN EVER BEFORE!!!”

China also filed a formal complaint against the Trump Administration’s tariffs with the World Trade Organization (WTO) on Friday, saying the measures violate the organization’s rules.

“China has filed the WTO complaint with respect to the United States’ measures,” the Permanent Mission of China to the WTO said in a statement.

In a separate post to Truth Social, Trump wrote:

This would be a PERFECT time for Fed Chairman Jerome Powell to cut Interest Rates. He is always “late,” but he could now change his image, and quickly. Energy prices are down, Interest Rates are down, Inflation is down, even Eggs are down 69%, and Jobs are UP, all within two months – A BIG WIN for America. CUT INTEREST RATES, JEROME, AND STOP PLAYING POLITICS!

In another blow to the Chinese Communist Party, the charts Trump displayed while announcing the tariffs on Wednesday showed Taiwan as a legitimate nation.

Meanwhile, Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum on Wednesday announced that Mexico will not impose retaliatory tariffs.

“We do not believe in an eye for an eye, a tooth for a tooth, because that always leads to a bad situation,” Sheinbaum said. “Of course, measures are taken (in Mexico) because measures are taken on the other side, but the dialogue must continue.”

More than 80 percent of Mexico’s exports go to the U.S. This includes around three million vehicles annually, as well as other goods such as agricultural products and electronics.

Laurence Spiewak, CEO of Suerte Tequila, shared that the company would not raise prices due to the tariffs, stating, “Tequila margins are stronger than ever.” In 2024, the U.S. imported $5.2 billion worth of tequila and $93 million worth of mezcal from Mexico, according to the Distilled Spirits Council of the U.S.

Trump also noted on Truth Social that he “had a very productive call with To Lam, General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam, who told me that Vietnam wants to cut their Tariffs down to ZERO if they are able to make an agreement with the U.S. I thanked him on behalf of our Country, and said I look forward to a meeting in the near future.”

Support Free Press Foundation

The American Free Press is Back!