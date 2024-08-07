Letter: Biden will ‘certainly’ pardon Hunter on all counts before Jan. 20, 2025

by WorldTribune Staff, August 7, 2024 Contract With Our Readers



Joe Biden for months had insisted he was in the Democrat 2024 presidential race to stay.

Biden has also long insisted he would not pardon his son Hunter Biden for tax and gun-permit crimes.

Many observers are saying the odds of Joe pardoning Hunter are the same as when speculation began that Joe would indeed drop out of the 2024 contest.

The following is an Aug. 7 letter to the editor in the Wall Street Journal:

As John Bolton correctly points out in “The Dangers of a Lame Duck” (op-ed, July 22), we can’t know what President Biden may or may not do in his remaining months in office. But there is one thing that he will certainly do: He will pardon Hunter Biden for the gun-permit crime for which he has been found guilty and for the tax-evasion charges for which he faces trial. The president probably won’t pardon his son until after Election Day, so voters can’t take it out on the Democratic nominee for president.

Yes, Mr. Biden said flatly not long ago that he wouldn’t pardon his son. But the president also said repeatedly, for many months, that he had never discussed Hunter’s foreign business dealings with him, which is demonstrably false. He said a lot of things that weren’t true.

You can count on it: Hunter Biden will be pardoned before Joe Biden leaves office.

