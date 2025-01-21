Lessons learned; DJT not on board with never-Trumpers clinging to their jobs this time around

by WorldTribune Staff, January 21, 2025 Real World News



President Donald Trump noted in a Truth Social post Tuesday morning that he had fired four Biden-Harris administration appointees and was in the process of sacking many more.

“My Presidential Personnel Office is actively in the process of identifying and removing over a thousand Presidential Appointees from the previous Administration, who are not aligned with our vision to Make America Great Again,” Trump wrote.

“Let this serve as Official Notice of Dismissal for these four individuals, with many more coming soon: Jose Andres from the President’s Council on Sports, Fitness and Nutrition, Mark Milley from the National Infrastructure Advisory Council, Brian Hook from the Wilson Center for Scholars, and Keisha Lance Bottoms from the President’s Export Council—YOU’RE FIRED!.”

Milley was given a preemptive pardon in one of Joe Biden’s last acts in the White House. The general was the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff from 2019 to 2023 and became critical of Trump, calling him “fascist to the core” in a book.

Trump in a September 2023 social media post ripped Milley while the general was leaving his position as head of the Joint Chiefs: “If the Fake News reporting is correct, [Milley] was actually dealing with China to give them a heads up on the thinking of the President of the United States. This is an act so egregious that, in times gone by, the punishment would have been death!”

Milley’s portrait was taken down from the Pentagon on Monday just hours after Trump was sworn in.

Andres “is a far-left Trump-hating chef who has regularly preached the ‘virtues’ of open borders for years. This unquestionably played a role in him receiving the Presidential Medal of Freedom from Biden earlier this month,” Cullen Linebarger wrote for The Gateway Pundit.

Lance Bottoms is a former Atlanta mayor and a Biden adviser who assisted him on his reelection campaign until Biden was forced out in a coup believed led by Nancy Pelosi and Barack Obama.

Brian Hook served as Trump’s Iran envoy during his first term in office before announcing his resignation in August 2020. He was a close ally of neocon former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.

Linebarger added: “These four people are just a small drop in the ocean compared to what’s coming. Reports indicate that Trump intends to fire over 1,000 additional Biden cronies in a housecleaning unlike anything America has seen in decades.

“Trump is sending a clear signal he will not allow Deep State bureaucrats to sabotage his administration by slow-rolling his initiatives and leaking sensitive information to the corporate media. This should rightfully make the political establishment tremble in fear.”

