Leftist enclave in Montana adopts ‘pride’ banner as its official city flag

by WorldTribune Staff / 247 Real News June 4, 2025

The City Council in Missoula, Montana voted on Monday night to make the “pride” banner the official flag of the city.

The move was seen as an attempt to circumvent a recent bill signed into law in Montana that bans “pride” flags from being flown on government property and schools.

Montana Republican Gov. Greg Gianforte slammed the city council’s move:

“Last night, nine members of the Missoula City Council made clear their top priority is flying a divisive pride flag over government buildings and schools — all while ignoring the city’s housing affordability crisis, raising taxes by 17% because of over spending, and refusing to take firm action to end encampments in the city. Missoulians deserve better, and fortunately, two council members voted against imposing this divisive, far-left agenda on their community.”

Jennifer Savage, who sponsored the Missoula resolution, and identifies as queer, pointed to her daughter as a reason she pursued designating the “pride” flag the city’s official flag.

“When I see the pride flag, I breathe a little sigh of relief and think my kid is safe here,” Savage said.

Republican state Rep. Braxton Mitchell said: “Leave it to Missoula to try and turn a city flag into a pride flag. Nothing says ‘unity’ like politicizing public property. The ultra far left Missoula City Council and their mayor are completely out of touch with reality and the values of the vast majority of Montanans. Taxpayer owned property should represent everyone, not just the loudest political movements of the moment.”

The “pride” flag designation is already reflected on Missoula’s Wikipedia page:

In the 2024 election, while President Donald Trump easily won the state of Montana, Missoula voted for Kamala Harris 59% to 38%.

Missoula is represented at the state level by Zooey Zephyr, a man who identifies as a woman. In 2023, Zephyr was censured by the Republican-controlled Montana House of Representatives for an outburst over a ban on gender procedures on minors.

Rep Zooey Zephyr of Missoula said the following when debating SB99 Amendments. “The only thing I will say is if you vote yes on this bill and yes on these amendments I hope the next time there’s an invocation when you bow your heads in prayer, you see the blood on your hands.” pic.twitter.com/wuhlympbLq — Montana Freedom Caucus (@MTFreedomCaucus) April 18, 2023

