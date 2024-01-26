‘Lawfare’ on steroids: Biden’s federal judge assigned to Hunter’s lawsuit against laptop researcher

Analysis by WorldTribune Staff, January 26, 2024

There appear to be no ethical boundaries when it comes to Team Biden’s use of the justice system to pursue its political opponents, critics say.

Amid the unprecedented barrage of lawsuits against former President Donald Trump, his aides, and most attorneys who backed him, the U.S. media have averted their coverage and the nation’s attention from the root causes of this massive legal offensive or “lawfare”. Central to this blackout since late 2020 is the brazen federal coverup of what Trump precisely labeled the “laptop from Hell”.

Woodward and Bernstein, where are you?

If the coverup was “worse than the crime” in the Watergate scandal, which forced the resignation of President Richard Nixon, it is much more so with the scale of media-federal suppression of the damning files, data and emails on that laptop computer.

Consider the Biden family’s response to revelations in foreign and independent U.S. media via Trump White House adviser Garrett Ziegler, whose non-profit research group Marco Polo created a publicly available database scrupulously indexing the contents of Hunter Biden’s abandoned “laptop from hell” and documenting 459 violations of state and federal law.

Hunter Biden sued Ziegler in September for alleged computer fraud, and U.S. District Judge for the Central District of California Hernán D. Vera was assigned the case.

Vera, nominated by Joe Biden in September 2021 and confirmed in 2023, donated to Biden’s campaign on multiple occasions, Federal Election Commission (FEC) records show.

According to the infallible Wikipedia, a “judge” is “a person who presides over court proceedings. …A judge is expected to conduct the trial impartially.”

Reasonable people might agree that many past assumptions about the rule of law in the United States of America need to be updated and posted to Wikipedia. More to the point, is Judge Vera his own man or an asset of Joe Biden?

“Ultimately what this case is about is an effort to censor an investigative reporter and it’s an effort to silence them and shut them up, but there’s a First Amendment right for investigative reporters,” Bob Tyler, President and General Counsel of Advocates for Faith and Freedom, and one of the attorneys representing Ziegler, told The Daily Caller.

Vera donated on numerous occasions to the Biden presidential campaign when he was a principal for Bird Marella PC, a boutique law firm specializing in litigation and white collar defense, according to the FEC records.

In September 2020, Vera donated to Biden for President three times, with two of those donations going through the Biden Victory Fund, the campaign’s joint fundraising committee. His first donation to the Biden campaign through the Biden Victory Fund came a month prior.

Throughout his time at Bird Marella, Vera donated to various Democrat candidates including California Rep. Adam Schiff and 2016 Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton. Vera was previously the CEO of Public Counsel, a leftist pro bono law firm.

The FBI, IRS and numerous media outlets have verified the contents of Hunter Biden’s abandoned laptop archive compiled by Ziegler. Federal authorities verified the computer data prior to the New York Post’s reporting on the laptop archive ahead of the 2020 presidential election, IRS whistleblower Gary Shapley testified in May.

Tyler believes Hunter Biden’s federal tax indictment in California and the DOJ’s verification of the laptop archive strengthens Ziegler’s argument for having the lawsuit against him dismissed.

“As every new public filing is made, whether it’s by the DOJ, the folks for the IRS, the California case, or it’s the contempt, the potential contempt charges that may be brought against Hunter Biden for failing to show up to congress, it all reveals the fact that this is a significant matter of public interest and just the filing themselves support our defense that our client, an investigative reporter, has a First Amendment right to write on these topics and provide the information publicly,” Tyler told the Daily Caller.

Hunter Biden’s lawsuit alleges Ziegler received a manipulated version of the laptop archive and then further manipulated it. The New York Post obtained a copy of the computer hard drive from former Trump attorney Rudy Giuliani, who is also being sued by Hunter Biden.

“My client has done an incredible public service to the citizens of the great United States, and that is by making this available to the public and the fact that it’s been made available to the public has forced the Department of Justice, in my opinion, has forced the Department of Justice to act. It’s even helped Congress to have the fortitude to act,” Tyler added.

