Lawfare matters: Against the odds, U.S. voters sided with Trump; French voters neutralized

Late last month, President Donald Trump issued an executive order aimed at the law firm WilmerHale, where Robert Mueller worked before and after he served as special counsel in the Russiagate hoax.

Trump directed the cancellation of all government contracts with WilmerHale, and the suspension of any security clearances of its employees. The order also barred WilmerHale employees from federal buildings, banned them from communicating with government employees and prevented them from being hired at government agencies.

Other elite law firms which engaged in the lawfare campaign which sought to derail Trump’s campaign for a second term have been hit with similar sanctions, leaving them to choose whether to fight the orders or cut a deal with Trump to remove the restrictions.

“The nakedly political prosecution only added to the momentum propelling Trump back to office, and in our country voters, not judges, get the final word,” Daniel McCarthy wrote in an April 1 op-ed for RealClearPolitics. Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg’s “convictions couldn’t stop the Republican from running, and winning.”

Back in the White House, Trump responded by threatening the powerful firms engaged in lawfare with losing access to government privileges, from security clearances to permission to enter federal buildings. Trump’s executive orders would put a major crimp in the firms’ lobbying activity.

“(It’s surprising that progressives, who often view lobbying as inherently corrupt, didn’t cheer Trump on for this.)” McCarthy noted.

Trump’s order on WilmerHale states:

WilmerHale rewarded Robert Mueller and his colleagues — Aaron Zebley, Mueller’s “top aide” and “closest associate,” and James Quarles — by welcoming them to the firm after they wielded the power of the Federal Government to lead one of the most partisan investigations in American history. Mueller’s investigation epitomizes the weaponization of government, yet WilmerHale claimed he “embodies the highest value of our firm and profession.” Mueller’s “investigation” upended the lives of public servants in my Administration who were summoned before “prosecutors” with the effect of interfering in their ability to fulfill the mandates of my first term agenda. This weaponization of the justice system must not be rewarded, let alone condoned.

While the American voters sided with Trump, French voters didn’t even get a chance on populist Marine Le Pen’s candidacy.

A Paris court convicted Le Pen, National Rally leader and presidential frontrunner, of embezzlement and sentenced her to four years imprisonment, which will likely be served on probation with an electronic tag rather than in jail, and a fine of 100,000 euros. The court also banned Le Pen from running for public office for five years.

“What a judge in France has just done by disqualifying Marine Le Pen from running in that nation’s next presidential election is what Democrats dream of doing here,” McCarthy wrote. “The controversial populist was ahead in the polls, but now Le Pen isn’t even eligible to run, thanks to a court that found her guilty of using European Union funds to pay for political expenses.”

Le Pen insists the spending was legitimate, “but as things stand French voters won’t get to decide for themselves who’s right,” McCarthy added.

Trump wrote in a post to Truth Social:

The Witch Hunt against Marine Le Pen is another example of European Leftists using Lawfare to silence Free Speech, and censor their Political Opponent, this time going so far as to put that Opponent in prison. It is the same “playbook” that was used against me by a group of Lunatics and Losers, like Norm Eisen, Andrew Weissmann, and Lisa Monaco. They spent the last nine years thinking of nothing else, and they FAILED, because the People of the United States realized that they were only Corrupt Lawyers and Politicians. I don’t know Marine Le Pen, but do appreciate how hard she worked for so many years. She suffered losses, but kept on going, and now, just before what would be a Big Victory, they get her on a minor charge that she probably knew nothing about – Sounds like a “bookkeeping” error to me. It is all so bad for France, and the Great French People, no matter what side they are on. FREE MARINE LE PEN!

What happens once Trump is gone?

“Had he lost last year’s election, Trump would likely have been sent to prison by his enemies, and other Republicans would have been next on the legal hit list,” McCarthy wrote. “If Democrats win back the House next year, they’ll use Congress’ investigative powers to turn this administration inside-out, forcing testimony on every contentious policy and practice that Trump officials have implemented since Day 1.”

If the GOP doesn’t hold the White House in 2028, “the kinds of political prosecutions that would have happened this year if Kamala Harris had won will take place four years from now,” McCarthy noted.

“Voters said no to lawfare as loudly as possible last November, awarding Trump every presidential battleground state, a popular-vote plurality and GOP control of both chambers of Congress.

“But to break bad habits of lawfare will take more than one election cycle.”

