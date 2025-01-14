Last week of Biden: Trump jump starts administration; Announces External Revenue Service

Analysis by WorldTribune Staff, January 14, 2025 Real World News



For all you “garbage” Americans who voted for President-elect Donald Trump, it’s almost time to take out the trash.

Prior to the Jan. 20 inauguration, Trump’s selection for national security adviser, Florida Republican Rep. Mike Waltz, said he intends to kick all nonpolitical appointees and career intelligence officials serving on the National Security Council (NSC) to the curb to ensure the council is staffed with those who support Trump’s America First agenda.

“At least some of these nonpolitical employees have begun packing up their belongings since being asked about their loyalty to Trump — after they had earlier been given indications that they would be asked to stay on at the NSC in the new administration, the official said, speaking on the condition of anonymity to discuss sensitive personnel matters,” The Associated Press reported on Monday.

Waltz told Breitbart News last week that “everybody is going to resign at 12:01 on January 20.” He added that he wanted the NSC to be staffed by personnel who are “100 percent aligned with the president’s agenda.”

Human Events editor Jack Posobiec noted: “Not only are we going to mandate every federal employee have to work from the office once again. We are going to mandate they say the Pledge of Allegiance every morning. Watch how fast the swamp drains itself.”

In a Truth Social post on Tuesday, Trump said he plans to launch the External Revenue Service:

“For far too long, we have relied on taxing our Great People using the Internal Revenue Service (IRS). Through soft and pathetically weak Trade agreements, the American Economy has delivered growth and prosperity to the World, while taxing ourselves. It is time for that to change. I am today announcing that I will create the EXTERNAL REVENUE SERVICE to collect our Tariffs, Duties, and all Revenue that come from Foreign sources. We will begin charging those that make money off of us with Trade, and they will start paying, FINALLY, their fair share. January 20, 2025, will be the birth date of the External Revenue Service. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!”

As for all Americans Joe Biden referred to as “garbage,” the MAGA garbage truck that Trump rode in during the campaign will be in the Inauguration Day parade.

A source with the Trump inaugural committee told The Midwesterner a truck from Loadmaster, a firm based in Dickinson County, Michigan, will be one of 39 entries in the parade that runs down Pennsylvania Avenue from the Capitol to the White House.

The company provided the truck that sparked one of the most viral moments during the 2024 campaign: when a safety vest-wearing Trump climbed into the cabin for a spin around a Green Bay, Wisconsin airport tarmac.

Trump also sent out thanks to Florida Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis, who signed a proclamation declaring the Sunshine State will take steps as soon as Trump is sworn in to detain and remove illegal aliens.

