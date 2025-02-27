Lara Trump debut with MAGA ladies sets records

by WorldTribune Staff, February 27, 2025 Real World News



The debut of “My View with Lara Trump” shattered viewership records for Saturday night with 2.4 million viewers, according to Nielsen.

“Trump, for her new show, brought in a stacked lineup of MAGA powerhouse women who are helping lead the overhaul in Washington,” DailyMail.com noted.

The show, which featured Attorney General Pam Bondi, Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt and Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard, smashed the competition with an audience 17 times bigger than that reached by MSNBC programming for the same hour.

Trump’s numbers also soared over ESPN’s featured NBA and college basketball games.

The Nielsen stats represent the highest-rated Saturday 9 p.m.-hour ratings since the breaking news coverage of the attempted assassination attempt against her father-in-law President Donald Trump in July 2024.

Of her guests on Saturday, Trump said: “They’re making big changes right now in our country, working alongside President Trump. But you know, who are they? What makes them tick? How do they end up where they are today? And I think it’s going to be a different show than really Fox has ever had before. Very long form interview sit down, more relaxed with them than I think anybody’s seen thus far.”

Future guests, she said, could DOGE’s Elon Musk, Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and, of course, her father-in-law.

Asked about other family members joining the line-up, Trump told DailyMail.com: “They all are probably waiting for my call. My husband (Eric Trump) knows he can’t say no, he’s got to sleep beside me at night. There’s so much about our family that people probably have never heard – stories and things that we’ve gone through and dealt with. And I think it will be nice to be able to kind of get it off our chest. And I hope to be able to do that with everybody at some point.”

Trump served as the co-chair of the RNC for the final several months of the 2024 election. She ended her tenure after helping deliver her father-in-law a massive victory, including the GOP taking back the Senate and holding onto the House.

She then was encouraged to run for Senate in Florida after Marco Rubio was nominated to be the next Secretary of State and vacate his congressional seat.

Trump announced in December that she was bowing out of consideration for the open U.S. Senate seat in Florida.

“Lara Trump chose right in picking Fox News over a bid to be Florida’s latest senator,” Washington Examiner columnist Paul Bedard noted.

