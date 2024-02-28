Lara Logan slams censorship industry ‘assassins’: It is ‘a blood sport for them’

Analysis by WorldTribune Staff, February 28, 2024

During a Feb. 26 forum hosted by Wisconsin Republican Sen. Ron Johnson, investigative journalist Lara Logan excoriated the “media companies, institutions, and, journalism schools” that “have failed all of us.”

“For too long we have allowed nonprofit organizations to masquerade as nonpartisan media watchdogs, when in fact, they are little more than highly paid political propagandists and assassins whose entire reason for being is to crush anyone who stands in their way and, along with them, the long held and cherished ideas of free speech, free thinking, and free minds.”

Legacy media ignored Johnson’s forum — titled “Federal Health Agencies and the Covid Cartel: What Are They Hiding?” — which was held in the Senate Russell Office Building and featured a roundtable discussion including 22 testimonials from scientists, medical doctors, former government officials, and journalists about what they said were problems with the Covid vaccines and government efforts to censor any information that runs counter to the Biden Administration/Big Media narrative.

“This is a blood sport for them, their political allies, and, their puppet masters,” Logan said. “They know how to kill a journalist without murdering them. We call it cancel culture. In truth it is a death sentence, and they get away with it because they have information dominance.”

Asked by Sen. Johnson how she’s been targeted over the last 10 years, Logan responded:

“Yes, I’m reporting the truth about Benghazi. I was attacked by one of those NGOs that masquerades as a nonpartisan watchdog, in violation of its 5013c status. It occupies a highly partisan position. I’m talking about Media Matters for America. I’m sure there’s many doctors in this room, scientists who’ve been attacked by the same people, the same people that run that. David Brock, for example. Another political assassin, now runs an organization called Facts First USA.”

On the question in the forum’s title, “What are they hiding?”, evolutionary biologist and podcaster Bret Weinstein answered: “They are hiding everything.”

“Every single institution dedicated to public truth-seeking is under simultaneous attack,” Weinstein said.

“Our research universities have huge sums of public money to reach preordained conclusions,” he added. “Professors teach only lessons consistent with what students pick up on TikTok. The New York Times and The Washington Post only report important stories after they have become common knowledge. Morticians must now raise alarms over patterns missed by medical examiners. … We have literally witnessed the Department of Homeland Security attempt to set up a truth ministry.”

(The forum in full can be viewed here.)

