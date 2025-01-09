L.A. burning: Mayor cut budget; chief prioritizes DEI; firefighter shortage over Covid jab refusal

by WorldTribune Staff, January 9, 2025 Real World News



The wildfires which continue to burn out of control in the greater Los Angeles area have killed at least five people and forced some 180,000 people from their homes.

Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass, who returned to her burning city from a trip to Ghana on Wednesday, recently cut more than $17 million from the city’s firefighting budget. The city also shipped surplus firefighting equipment to Ukraine.

But cutting the firefighting budget didn’t include allocations to the fire department for its diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) programs. In fact, city documents covering the 2024-25 fiscal year show an approved $1,777,715 operational request for “Equity and Inclusion Staffing.”

The documents say that money was allocated to “Continue funding and resolution authority for nine positions consisting of one Fire Deputy Chief, two Fire Battalion Chiefs, one Management Analyst, one Fire Assistant Chief, and four Fire Captain[s] to mediate conflict, implement a strategic diversity and inclusion plan, mitigate complaints, grievances, and lawsuits, and facilitate a positive work environment.”

In fact, L.A. Fire Chief Kristin Crowley’s main priority is DEI, as this closeup of her bio from the department’s website shows:

Revolver news noted of Crowley: “Her biggest passion seems to be hiring more gay and female firefighters — not focusing on fire safety procedures or ensuring there’s enough dang water to put out raging infernos.”

Los Angeles recently appointed its very 1st female, LGBTQ+ fire chief with the goal of recruiting more women & gay firefighters pic.twitter.com/h8vfAYkbiV — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) January 8, 2025

Local reports have cited Crowley as saying the department does not have enough firefighters to fight the blazes.

Reminder: The LAFD fired hundreds of employees who defied the Covid vaccine mandate.

My reporting from 2021 when LA County fired hundreds of firefighters over the vaccine https://t.co/lYfa04JMOB — Jorge Ventura Media (@VenturaReport) January 8, 2025

California says they don’t have enough firefighters to fight the Los Angeles wildfires, here’s some facts about California firefighters California has spent more than $30 billion on fire services since 2017, yet still – 30% of all of California’s firefighters are incarcerated

-… pic.twitter.com/TsApEv0Be4 — Wall Street Apes (@WallStreetApes) January 9, 2025

Timely: Defund Fake News

The American Free Press is Back!