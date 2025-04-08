‘Kill all the white kids’: FBI releases Nashville Christian school shooter’s manifesto

by WorldTribune Staff, April 8, 2025 Real World News



The FBI on Monday released more than 1,000 pages from the manifesto of Nashville Christian school shooter Audrey Hale, showing the 28-year-old who identified as a trans male described herself as a “violent extremist” obsessed with hatred, destruction, and death.

A judge had previously blocked the release of the manifesto of Hale, who shot and killed three children and three adults at the Covenant School on March 27, 2023. Hale was shot and killed by Nashville police.

Her writings included lines like:

“I’d like to dispose my vagina.”

“Female pronouns make me feel like I wanna die.”

“I hate being in a woman’s body. Need to die.”

“Kill all the white kids. Kill my own race.”

“Every white person who lived and died, I hate you all”

“I have to kill so I can be remembered in the most horrific way possible that no one can ever forget.”

Revolver News noted that the manifesto “confirms what we already figured: this was a radical, mentally unhinged leftist who openly hated white people, Christians, America, and her own body. The (Biden) FBI and Nashville PD conveniently left this out of their report. Why would they do that? Because it didn’t fit their ‘trans are victims’ narrative.”

FBI Director Kash Patel released over 1,000 pages of the trans school shooter’s writings to Megyn Kelly.

