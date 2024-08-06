Kamala’s VP pick comes out swinging; ‘The truth about Tim Walz’

by WorldTribune Staff, August 6, 2024 Contract With Our Readers



Democrat presidential candidate Kamala Harris has chosen Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz as her running mate.

GOP presidential candidate Donald Trump summed up Harris’s choice succinctly:

“THANK YOU!”

The Trump campaign quickly released an ad featuring Walz:

Tim Walz: Another Left-Wing Extremist pic.twitter.com/0Dv2m4cNH2 — Team Trump (Text TRUMP to 88022) (@TeamTrump) August 6, 2024

Political analyst Scott McKay noted in a Facebook post:

“Tim Walz is everything I’ve dreamed about for Kamala’s VP. … to think they’re going to run the George Floyd memorial ticket is a true gift from God. The American revival is in sight. Walz is less electable than Walter Mondale, the last Minnesota dufus on a presidential ticket. Pairing him with Kamalobama Ding Dong is absolutely brilliant — for the other side.”

After being introduced as Harris’s veep choice, Walz, who critics say did essentially nothing as Minneapolis burned during the Antifa/BLM riots of 2020, wasted no time in delivering the same leftist rhetoric many analysts say contributed heavily to the July 13 assassination attempt on Trump.

Walz said of the Trump/Vance ticket: “These guys are just weird. That’s really hard. So it isn’t much else. Don’t give them the power.

“Look, are they a threat to democracy? Yes. Are they going to take our rights away? Yes. Are they going to put people’s lives in danger? Yes. Are they going to endanger the planet by not dealing with climate change? Yes, they’re going to do all that. But don’t lift these guys up like they’re sometimes heroes.”

Walz continued: “Everybody in this room knows I know it as a teacher. A bully has no self-confidence. A bully has no strength. They have nothing. The fascists depend on fear. The fascists depend on us going back. But we’re not afraid of weird people. We’re a little bit creeped out, but we’re not afraid.

“But look, and then, as you heard this, and one day ago, a poll came out and showed Kamala Harris up ten points and Donald Trump getting his ass handed to him here in Minnesota. So sorry, he’s here today in the state of hockey to complete his trifecta. He lost in 16, he lost in 20, he loses in 24.”

TPUSA founder Charlie Kirk noted:

“Welcome to the race, Tim Walz! Let’s make sure America knows who you are.

“You helped ignite the George Floyd riots, the worst the country had seen in decades. While Minneapolis burned, you stalled on deploying the National Guard for an entire day, blaming the city for not submitting the right paperwork. You let your daughter leak the Guard’s deployment plans online, so that rioters would know how long they had to loot the city with impunity. Minneapolis is a war zone because of you.

“Just days after the attempted murder of Donald Trump, you called him and his supporters ‘fascists,’ egging on the same rhetoric that led to him being shot in the first place.

“You have overseen some of the most radical youth trans surgery laws in the country. Under your leadership teenagers can get their breast chopped off and get sterilized, and your government calls it ‘healthcare.’

“You have the most radical abortion laws in the country. Zero limits. Every year 5-6 babies are BORN ALIVE and then murdered “legally” under laws you support.

“On immigration, you famously said you wanted to provide a ‘ladder’ so invaders can come over Trump’s wall. You are a radical open border zealot.

“You oversaw the single worst fraud of the Covid era, the Feeding Our Future case. Thanks to ineptitude at your Department of Education, criminals stole $250 million of taxpayer dollars to spend on luxury cars, houses, and vacations.

“Also during Covid, you approved $500 million in ‘hero pay’ for frontline workers, only to have 40% of that money go to people who were ineligible or, in many cases, literally deceased.

“In the House, you were Pelosi’s sidekick and did whatever the Democrats demanded.

“You will try and disguise yourself as a folksy midwestern moderate. In reality, you are a white male version of Kamala Harris. Radical. Inept. Undeserving to be in leadership.

“Let’s educate millions because the media will not.”

This isn’t Iraq. This is Minnesota under Tim Walz as Governor! This is America if they win! TRUMP 2024 IS THE ONLY WAY!🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/z37VsdVTWw — Graham Allen (@GrahamAllen_1) August 6, 2024

Walz has previously been slammed for calling red states in the middle of the country “mostly rocks and cows” during a speech in 2017.

FLASHBACK: Tim Walz thinks rural Minnesota is “Mostly rocks and cows” pic.twitter.com/B7HK3ltj5u — The Post Millennial (@TPostMillennial) August 6, 2024

CNN, citing a person close to the selection process, reported that “aides said Harris grew increasingly enthused by how Walz genuinely carried himself and found a warm chemistry with him during a final meeting Sunday at her residence at the Naval Observatory. Harris was impressed ‘by his authenticity.’ ”

In a Nov. 2, 2018 letter to the West Central Tribune, a group of retired Minnesota National Guard described just how authentic they believe Walz really is:

Tim Walz has embellished and selectively omitted facts and circumstances of his military career for years. We, retired Command Sergeants Major of the Minnesota National Guard, feel it is our duty and responsibility to bring forth the truth as we know it concerning his service record. So, we have put together a timeline of his service post 9/11. To the best of our knowledge, this information is completely true, having been verified by all those who served in positions with first hand knowledge of the facts and circumstances of his service and departure from the Minnesota National Guard. Many of the dates and time frames are from his official discharge document and the reduction order reducing him to Master Sergeant. On September 18th, 2001 Tim Walz reenlisted in the Minnesota Army National Guard for six years. In early 2003 he was selected to attend the United States Army Sergeants Major Academy. The non-resident course consists of two years of correspondence coursework, followed by a two-week resident phase at Fort Bliss, Texas. When a Senior Non-Commissioned Officer accepts enrollment in the course, they accept three stipulations. First, they will serve for two years after graduation from the academy, or promotion to Sergeant Major or Command Sergeant Major, whichever is later. Second, if they fail the course they may be separated from the military. Third, they will complete the course or be reduced to Master Sergeant without board action. Senior Non-Commissioned Officers initial and sign a Statement of Agreement and Certification upon enrollment. The State Command Sergeant Major or Army National Guard Command Sergeant Major counsels the soldier and certifies that the senior Non-Commissioned Officer understands their responsibilities. These stipulations are put in place because the academy is a college level school, the military invests a lot of taxpayer money in the student. The military needs to ensure they will get the return on investment that the taxpayers deserve. In late summer of 2003, First Sergeant Walz deployed with the 1-125th Field Artillery Battalion in support of Operation Enduring Freedom to Italy. The mission was to augment United States Air Force Europe Security Forces doing base security for six months. In no way were the units or Soldiers of the 1-125th Field Artillery Battalion replacing any units or military forces so they could deploy to Iraq or Afghanistan. After the units return to Minnesota in the spring of 2004, he was selected by high level Command Sergeants Major to serve in the position of the Command Sergeant Major of the 1-125th Field Artillery Battalion. On August 5th, 2004 he was photographed holding a sign at a protest outside a President Bush campaign rally in southern Minnesota. On September 17th, 2004 he was conditionally promoted to Command Sergeant Major. The conditions had been outlined to him when he was counseled and he signed the Statement of Agreement and Certification. If the conditions are not met, the promotion is null and void, like it never happened. In early 2005, a warning order was issued to the 1-125th Field Artillery Battalion, which included the position he was serving in, to prepare to be mobilized for active duty for a deployment to Iraq. On May 16th, 2005 he quit, leaving the 1-125th Field Artillery Battalion and its Soldiers hanging; without its senior Non-Commissioned Officer, as the battalion prepared for war. His excuse to other leaders was that he needed to retire in order to run for congress. Which is false, according to a Department of Defense Directive, he could have run and requested permission from the Secretary of Defense before entering active duty; as many reservists have. If he had retired normally and respectfully, you would think he would have ensured his retirement documents were correctly filled out and signed, and that he would have ensured he was reduced to Master Sergeant for dropping out of the academy. Instead he waited for the paperwork to catch up to him. His official retirement document states, SOLDIER NOT AVAILABLE FOR SIGNATURE. On September 10th, 2005 conditionally promoted Command Sergeant Major Walz was reduced to Master Sergeant. It took a while for the system to catch up to him as it was uncharted territory, literally no one quits in the position he was in, or drops out of the academy. Except him. In November of 2005, while the battalion trained for war at Camp Shelby, Mississippi, it received an offer from retired Master Sergeant Walz. He offered to fund raise for the battalions bus trip home over Christmas that year. The 1-125th Field Artillery Battalion was deployed for 22 months in 2006 – 2007. During this time, they were restricted by Army regulations and could not speak out against a candidate for office. In November 2006 he was elected to the House of Representatives. He claims to be the highest-ranking enlisted service member ever to serve in congress. Even though he was conditionally promoted to Command Sergeant Major less than eight months, quit before his obligations were met, and was reduced to Master Sergeant for retirement. Yes, he served at that rank, but was never qualified at that rank, and will receive retirement benefits at one rank below. You be the judge. On November 1st, 2006, Tom Hagen, Iraq War Veteran, wrote a letter to the editor of the Winona Daily News. Here are a couple of sentences from the letter: But even more disturbing is the fact that Walz quickly retired after learning that his unit -southern Minnesota’s 1-125 FA Battalion – would be sent to Iraq. For Tim Walz to abandon his fellow soldiers and quit when they needed experienced leadership most is disheartening. Here is part of Tim Walzs response: After completing 20 years of service in 2001, I re-enlisted to serve our country for an additional four years following Sept. 11 and retired the year before my battalion was deployed to Iraq in order to run for Congress. According to his official Report of Separation and Record of Service, he re-enlisted for six years on September 18th, 2001. However, in his response he says that he re-enlisted for four years, conveniently retiring a year before his battalion was deployed to Iraq. Even if he had re-enlisted for four years following Sept.11, his retirement date would have been September 18th, 2005. Why then did he “retire” on May 16th, 2005, before his supposed four-year enlistment was up? And he makes it sound like he “retired” a year before his battalion deployed to Iraq; when in reality he knew when he “retired” that the battalion would be deployed to Iraq. The bottom line in all of this is gut wrenching and sad to explain. When the nation called, he quit. He failed to complete the United States Army Sergeants Major Academy. He failed to serve for two years following completion of the academy, which he dropped out of. He failed to serve two years after the conditional promotion to Command Sergeant Major. He failed to fulfill the full six years of the enlistment he signed on September 18th, 2001. He failed his country. He failed his state. He failed the Minnesota Army National Guard, the 1-125th Field Artillery Battalion, and his fellow Soldiers. And he failed to lead by example. Shameful. Thomas Behrends Command Sergeant Major (Retired) Paul Herr Command Sergeant Major (Retired)

