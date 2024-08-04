Kamala chameleon: ‘Pretends to be something different depending on which audience she’s in front of’

by WorldTribune Staff, August 4, 2024 Contract With Our Readers



During a campaign rally in Atlanta on July 30, Kamala Harris adopted a southern drawl to proclaim “we did it in tweny-tweny and we gonna do it again in tweny-tweny-fow.”

Then there was the cooking show with “The Office” performer Mindy Kaling in which Harris proudly accepted the title of the U.S.’s first Indian-American vice president.

As GOP vice presidential nominee J.D. Vance put it, Harris “pretends to be somebody different depending on which audience she’s in front of.”

Harris has often regaled on the struggles she faced growing up in “out here in these streets.”

She actually grew up in the most affluent neighborhood in all of Canada.

“With less than 100 days before the election, Kamala Harris has found her window of opportunity in a moment where race politics are the beginning and the end of any national debate. So, as she tends to do, Harris has warped her story and beliefs for her own advancement,” Breitbart Politics Editor Emma-Jo Morris noted in an Aug. 3 report.

Was Harris actually ever “out here in these streets” as she claims?

Actually, Morris wrote, the Democrat presidential candidate was not.

And Morris knows that “because I grew up on the exact same ‘streets’ she grew up on. I actually lived up the street from where she went to school, and she lived down the street from where I went to school, during the seldom discussed childhood and adolescence she actually spent living in an upperclass enclave in Montreal, Canada.”

When Harris was 12, she left Berkeley, California after her mother got hired to work with McGill University in Montreal.

Morris went on to note that, in a story about Harris’s roots and personal experience, the only segregation she would have experienced would be economic segregation as Montreal is the most economically segregated city in Canada, according to a study by the University of Toronto.

“And in that city, Kamala Harris grew up in the most upscale neighborhood, which, at the time she lived there, was not only the nicest neighborhood in Montreal, but was the richest one in all of Canada. Far from the struggle of ‘the streets’ Harris now purports to have been down with,” Morris wrote.

According to an op-ed penned by her best friend from her time at Westmount High School, Harris lived with her mother and sister Maya on Grosvener Avenue, in a Victorian home. As her friend explains, Harris enjoyed “family dinners and a stable life.”

Morris added: “Watching her, as someone who grew up the same way, in the same place, with the same culture, I am stunned at the person she portrays herself to be.”

