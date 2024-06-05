Just the sight of Biden laptop researcher triggers public outburst by Hunter’s current wife

by WorldTribune Staff, June 5, 2024 Contract With Our Readers



Hunter Biden’s wife, Melissa Cohen Biden, was seen lashing out a man at the first son’s gun trial in Delaware on Tuesday.

The rage was directed at former Trump White House adviser Garrett Ziegler, who who leads the nonprofit group Marco Polo that published the contents of Hunter Biden’s laptop from hell in an online database and printed volume.

Biden’s current wife pointed her finger at the man and said, “You have no right to be here, you Nazi piece of s—.”

The incident, which was first reported by NBC News, was confirmed by Ziegler, who told NBC: “It’s sad I’ve been sitting here the whole time and haven’t approached anyone.”

“For the record, I’m not a Nazi, I’m a believer in the U.S. Constitution. I haven’t said one thing to them,” Ziegler added.

Marco Polo wrote in a post to X: “The wife has the same level of impulse control as Hunter. To the family bringing decency back, anyone who is perceived as opposition is a Nazi.”

“Truly contemptible liars & scoundrels,” the group added. “We don’t respond in kind in the back of a courtroom, because we’re gentlemen who do not berate women.”

On Wednesday, Hunter Biden’s ex-wife and a former girlfriend testified about finding his crack pipes and other drug paraphernalia.

Hunter Biden is facing trial on three charges: two counts of false statements and one count of unlawful firearm possession, all related to a Colt Cobra 38SPL revolver he allegedly purchased and possessed in Delaware in October 2018. Biden faces up to 25 years imprisonment if convicted of these offenses.

Hunter Biden has field a lawsuit against Ziegler, alleging that he had violated federal computer laws by hacking into the now-infamous laptop that was left in a Delaware repair shop in 2019.

The lawsuit, filed in Los Angeles, accuses Ziegler and Marco Polo, as well as 10 unidentified associates, of spreading “tens of thousands of emails, thousands of photos, and dozens of videos and recordings” that were considered “pornographic” on the laptop.

In March, Ziegler sought to have a judge, who was appointed by Joe Biden, removed from the case. He argued that the outcome of the lawsuit not only has implications for the congressional impeachment inquiry, but also the 2024 election.

In a recent motion in U.S. District Court for Central California, Ziegler’s attorney, Robert Tyler, requested that Judge Hernán D. Vera recuse himself from the case because his “impartiality will be reasonably questioned.” Vera made donations to Joe Biden’s campaign for president in 2020. He also was appointed to his position by President Biden just three months before Hunter Biden filed the lawsuit against Ziegler and one day after then-House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., announced a presidential impeachment inquiry had commenced in Congress.

Tyler emphasized that he is not arguing against Vera’s integrity and assumes the court system assigned the judge to Hunter Biden’s lawsuit at random.

“But there’s something called forum shopping that lawyers do,” he told Fox News Digital at the time. “And here’s a case where our client resides in Illinois, he has no contact with California such that California should have any jurisdiction over this case, yet Hunter Biden’s lawyers filed this lawsuit to the Central District of California just shortly after Judge Vera’s appointed.”

Hunter Biden’s lawsuit seeks a jury trial based on the Computer Fraud and Abuse Act and California’s Comprehensive Computer Data Access and Fraud Act.

Ziegler’s attorney counters that the former Trump aide and associates “prepared a credible investigative report,” known as the “Report on the Biden Laptop,” not to wage a campaign against Hunter Biden, but to “expose instances of foreign compromise” by Hunter Biden and his father, President Biden, which are “matters of great public interest and concern.” In preparing the report, Ziegler relied on copies of files from the laptop that “had already been widely circulated since at least October 2020 to numerous media outlets,” Tyler wrote.

The wife of @HunterBiden should stop spreading lies about @MarcoPolo501c3‘s founder & look at what her own husband said… HE was the one spouting ethnic slurs. Seth Klein, the sober companion constantly alluded to today by smear merchant lawyer @attyal1977, is not being called… https://t.co/FQjtwZWp5a pic.twitter.com/T7nJlu2s2u — Marco Polo (@MarcoPolo501c3) June 5, 2024

