Judiciary Committee: Biden-Harris let in over 1 million illegals on indefinite ‘quiet amnesty’

Some 1 million illegal aliens are living in the United States “indefinitely” courtesy of the Biden-Harris regime’s “quiet amnesty” program, the House Judiciary Committee reported on Thursday.

The illegals’ cases were dismissed or closed, or the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) failed to file the necessary documentation, according to the committee’s report.

“Through administrative maneuvering at both the Justice Department and DHS, the Biden-Harris administration has already ensured that nearly 1 million illegal aliens can remain in the United States without the possibility of deportation — and that trend shows no sign of stopping,” the report said.

More than 700,000 illegals have had their immigration cases dismissed, terminated or administratively closed in immigration court during the Biden-Harris administration, “allowing those aliens to stay in the country indefinitely without facing immigration consequences,” the committee’s report said.

Additionally, it says that the Department of Justice’s Executive Office for Immigration Review (EOIR), which oversees immigration courts, reported over 109,000 cases as not adjudicated in FY 23, meaning they were completed but not adjudicated on the merits.

The 700 immigration judges across America currently face a backlog of millions of cases due to Biden-Harris open border policies.

DHS under chief Alejandro Mayorkas has failed to file the necessary documentation for 200,000 additional illegals, “meaning that the overwhelming majority of those aliens can also remain in the U.S. indefinitely,” the report said.

“Instead of actually adjudicating illegal aliens’ cases based on the merits of aliens’ claims for relief — such as whether an alien has a valid and successful asylum claim — immigration judges under the Biden-Harris administration have been tasked with rubber-stamping case dismissals, case closures, and case terminations, all of which allow illegal aliens to remain in the United States without immigration consequences,” the report says. “This sort of quiet amnesty has become a staple of the Biden-Harris administration’s immigration courts.”

The Judiciary Committee also noted that, in 2021, Attorney General Merrick Garland restored the use of a process known as administrative closure to allow a “focus on higher-priority cases.” The committee found, after interviews with officials including a former EOIR director, that immigration judges were encouraged to dismiss or administratively close cases.

“In weaponizing both immigration judges within the Justice Department and ICE attorneys within DHS, the Biden-Harris administration has guaranteed that upward of 1 million aliens — the overwhelming majority of whom likely would otherwise not have a legal basis to remain in the United States — can stay in the country indefinitely,” the report says. “This quiet amnesty not only undermines U.S. immigration law but also incentivizes additional illegal aliens to arrive at America’s borders, knowing they will be released into the country and never deported.”

