Judge orders release of teens charged in carjacking, assault of ‘Big Balls’

by WorldTribune Staff, August 22, 2025 Real World News



Soon after President Donald Trump celebrated the success of the crackdown on crime in Washington, D.C., saying “everybody is safe now,” a Biden-appointed judge released two teenagers accused of a brutal assault on a DOGE staffer that was a key spark in Trump’s declaration of a crime emergency in the nation’s capital.

Judge Kendra Briggs on Thursday ordered the release of the two teenagers, a boy and girl both age 15, who are accused of an attempted carjacking and assaulting Edward Coristine on Aug. 3.

The duo, who cannot be named due to their ages, are from Hyattsville, Maryland, were released from juvenile detention.

Coristine reportedly had tried to help a woman who was being assaulted in her car by the mob who then attacked him.

Trump had dedicated mass resources to D.C. in the weeks after the 19-year-old Coristine was attacked on the streets.

Related: Trump, Musk and ‘Big Balls’ agree: Street crime in D.C. must stop, August 6, 2025

The girl has another pending matter in Maryland, and prosecutors objected to her release, describing her as a danger to the community and a flight risk.

The judge required both teens to attend school and abide by a strict curfew, as well as electric monitoring.

Trump on Thursday publicly thanked federal and local law enforcement officers for cleaning up the streets of the nation’s capital.

“It’s like a different place, it’s a different city,” Trump said.

“It was worse than ever just a short while ago,” the president said. “Right now, it’s better than it has been in years. And in a couple of weeks it’s going to be far better than that.”

“One of the things we’re going to be redoing is your parks,” Trump added. “I’m very good at grass because I have a lot of golf courses all over the place. I know more about grass than any human being, I think, anywhere in the world. And we’re going to be re-grassing all of your parks.”

“You know, like everything else, grass has a life… The grass here died about 40 years ago,” Trump lamented.

On Aug. 11, Trump announced in a news conference from the White House he was invoking the D.C. Home Rule Act in order to place D.C. police under federal control.

As of Thursday there were zero murders in D.C. for an entire week, marking a new record.

Meet Biden appointed DEI Judge Kendra Briggs. This political hack has RELEASED the violent youth attackers that beat DOGE’s Big Balls from juvenile custody in DC. She needs to be removed. pic.twitter.com/B2CfNACMOy — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) August 22, 2025

Beat The Press