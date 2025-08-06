Trump, Musk and ‘Big Balls’ agree: Street crime in D.C. must stop

by WorldTribune Staff, August 6, 2025 Real World News



President Donald Trump said he is considering federalizing Washington, D.C. as crime has gotten “totally out of control,” adding that kids as young as 14, 15, and 16 are randomly attacking, mugging, maiming, and shooting innocent citizens.

Elon Musk was on the same page.

Trump posted to Truth Social an image of DOGE staffer Edward Coristine, who is also known as “Big Balls,” sitting on the ground, bloodied after he was attacked by a mob of thugs.

Coristine reportedly had tried to help a woman who was being assaulted by the mob who then attacked him.

Trump wrote: “If this continues, I am going to exert my powers and FEDERALIZE this city.”

In response to Trump’s post, Musk wrote on X:

“A few days ago, a gang of about a dozen young men tried to assault a woman in her car at night in DC. A Doge team member saw what was happening, ran to defend her and was severely beaten to the point of concussion, but he saved her. It is time to federalize DC.”

Trump noted that “local ‘youths’ and gang members, some only 14, 15, and 16-years-old, are randomly attacking, mugging, maiming, and shooting innocent Citizens, at the same time knowing that they will be almost immediately released. They are not afraid of Law Enforcement because they know nothing ever happens to them, but it’s going to happen now!”

Trump continued:

“The Law in D.C. must be changed to prosecute these ‘minors’ as adults, and lock them up for a long time, starting at age 14. The most recent victim was beaten mercilessly by local thugs.

“Washington, D.C., must be safe, clean, and beautiful for all Americans and, importantly, for the World to see. If D.C. doesn’t get its act together, and quickly, we will have no choice but to take Federal control of the City, and run this City how it should be run, and put criminals on notice that they’re not going to get away with it anymore.

“Perhaps it should have been done a long time ago, then this incredible young man, and so many others, would not have had to go through the horrors of Violent Crime. If this continues, I am going to exert my powers, and FEDERALIZE this City. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!”

