Judge in Hunter Biden’s tax case slam’s Joe’s pardon

The federal judge who was set to sentence Hunter Biden on a tax fraud conviction in California accused Joe Biden of misrepresenting the facts of the case in announcing he was granting a pardon to his son.

U.S. District Judge Mark Scarsi, in a five-page brief, said that “no reasonable person” who examines the facts of Hunter Biden’s tax case would conclude that he was singled out for political reasons.

Scarsi had set Hunter Biden’s sentencing in the tax case for Dec. 16. Hunter Biden faced up to 17 years in prison for the tax offenses.

“The Constitution provides the president with broad authority to grant reprieves and pardons for offenses against the United States, but nowhere does the Constitution give the president the authority to rewrite history,” the judge wrote, adding that a press release accompanying the pardon stands “in tension with the case record.”

Scarsi questioned the pardon’s sweeping and broad language, which granted Hunter Biden clemency for offenses committed, or may have been committed but not yet prosecuted, between Jan. 1, 2014 and Dec. 1, 2024.

“The warrant may be read to apply prospectively to conduct that had not yet occurred at the time of its execution, exceeding the scope of the pardon power,” Judge Scarsi wrote, saying he views the pardon as only covering conduct “through the time of execution” on Sunday night.

In his statement announcing the pardon, Joe Biden said the criminal charges were a “miscarriage of justice” and that “raw politics” had infected his son’s cases.

Scarsi, a Trump appointee, noted that two federal judges rejected Hunter Biden’s claims of selective prosecution in his bid to get the tax evasion charges, as well as separate federal gun charges in Delaware, dismissed.

“The president’s own attorney general and Department of Justice personnel oversaw the investigation leading to the charges,” Judge Scarsi wrote. “In the president’s estimation, the legion of federal civil servants, the undersigned included, are unreasonable people.”

Scarsi also blasted Joe Biden for claiming his son was treated differently than others who paid their taxes late due to addiction.

On Dec. 3, a federal judge in Delaware terminated further proceedings in Hunter Biden’s gun case in which he was convicted in June, but declined to dismiss the charges.

