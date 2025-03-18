Judge Boasberg sent Trump supporters to prison on charges overturned by Supreme Court

by WorldTribune Staff, March 18, 2025 Real World News



James Boasberg, the judge who granted a temporary restraining order to stop the Trump Administration from deporting violent Venezuelan gang members, “worked diligently to jail every January 6 defendant using a bogus made-up charge that was eventually overturned by the Supreme Court,” a report said.

The Obama-appointed Boasberg was one of several DC judges to sign off on the use of 1512c2, the corporate fraud obstruction statute, against J6 defendants.

“He presided over 70 J6 cases, both guilty pleas and conviction at trial. In nearly every instance, Boasberg imposed prison time even for the petty offense of ‘parading’ in the Capitol,” investigative journalist Julie Kelly noted in a March 16 post to X.

Boasberg sentenced 60-year-old Pennsylvania resident Sandra Weyer, who committed no violence on J6, to 14 months in federal prison on the 1512c2 count. The use of that statute to prosecute J6 defendants would later be overturned by the Supreme Court.

“After denying several defense motions including change of venue, Boasberg convicted Cynthia Ballenger after a brief bench trial of the 4 common misdemeanors. He then sent her to federal prison for four months,” Kelly noted.

He sentenced former NYPD officer Sara Carpenter to 22 months in federal prison on the obstruction count, nonviolent civil disorder, and misdemeanors.

“Boasberg with gusto threw the book at Americans exercising their 1A rights on Jan 6 then denied J6ers other constitutional rights to ensure convictions and imprisonment,” Kelly wrote. “But now he’s going to bat for illegals suspected of ties to a dangerous foreign gang.”

President Donald Trump slammed Boasberg in a post to Truth Social:

This Radical Left Lunatic of a Judge, a troublemaker and agitator who was sadly appointed by Barack Hussein Obama, was not elected President – He didn’t WIN the popular VOTE (by a lot!), he didn’t WIN ALL SEVEN SWING STATES, he didn’t WIN 2,750 to 525 Counties, HE DIDN’T WIN ANYTHING! I WON FOR MANY REASONS, IN AN OVERWHELMING MANDATE, BUT FIGHTING ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION MAY HAVE BEEN THE NUMBER ONE REASON FOR THIS HISTORIC VICTORY. I’m just doing what the VOTERS wanted me to do. This judge, like many of the Crooked Judges’ I am forced to appear before, should be IMPEACHED!!! WE DON’T WANT VICIOUS, VIOLENT, AND DEMENTED CRIMINALS, MANY OF THEM DERANGED MURDERERS, IN OUR COUNTRY. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!!!

Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts was critical of calls from Trump and his supporters to impeach judges, arguing that the court system should be left to resolve legal disputes through the traditional system of litigation.

“For more than two centuries, it has been established that impeachment is not an appropriate response to disagreement concerning a judicial decision,” Roberts said Tuesday in a statement. “The normal appellate review process exists for that purpose.”

Boasberg on Saturday ordered a halt to the deportation flights of Tren de Aragua.

Kelly noted in an earlier post: “There are three flights at issue: two that left before any written order (and that DOJ says did not include individuals covered under the Alien Enemies Act) and one that might have departed after Boasberg’s minute order posted around 7:30pm on Saturday,” adding “ACLU wants a sworn statement that third flight did not include illegals covered by proclamation. Boasberg tells DOJ he will order the govt to file a sworn declaration as to the third flight.”

Boasberg then made the argument that the Justice Department should not have allowed any planes to take off on Saturday because they knew Boasberg had a hearing scheduled for 5 p.m.

Zero Hedge noted: “In other words, he’s arguing that the Trump Administration should not have executed the President’s lawful order because he (Boasberg) was going to hold a hearing, and maybe stop the government from deporting the immigrants under the Alien Enemies Act.”

“This is batshit crazy,” wrote Kelly, adding that she would “love to see Boasberg’s comms with ACLU before lawsuit was filed Saturday morning.”

Timely: Defund Fake News

The American Free Press is Back!