Judge Boasberg, sanctuary mayors go to the mat for alleged gang members from El Salvador

Analysis by WorldTribune Staff, April 16, 2025



The Left has apparently chosen the deportation of gang members as their hill to die on.

Activist judges, sanctuary city mayors, and leftist members of Congress are pulling every page from the leftist playbook in an attempt to stop President Donald Trump from deporting criminal illegal aliens, and even are pushing for the Trump Administration to bring back alleged gang members it has already sent to El Salvador.

U.S. District Judge James Boasberg on Wednesday said he found probable cause to hold Trump Administration officials in contempt of court for continuing to carry out deportations to El Salvador despite his orders to stop. Boasberg has gone so far as to order deportation planes to turn around.

Boasberg, an Obama appointee to the court in Washington, DC, said the Trump Administration must give hundreds of suspected gang member deportees a chance to challenge their deportations. Otherwise, the judge said, he would figure out which Trump officials are responsible for defying his orders and he would refer them for criminal prosecution.

Boasberg said if the Department of Justice refuses, he would appoint another lawyer to prosecute the case.

“Taken together, this behavior indicates ’deliberate or reckless disregard’ of the order … leading this court to conclude that there is probable cause that defendants willingly disobeyed a binding judicial decree,” the judge ruled.

The White House vowed an “immediate” appeal.

“The president is 100% committed to ensuring that terrorists and criminal illegal migrants are no longer a threat to Americans and their communities across the country,” said White House Communications Director Steven Cheung.

The Supreme Court has weighed in on the case, finding that Boasberg didn’t have jurisdiction to hear it. The justices said the proper challenge to the deportations is a “habeas” proceeding, a narrow but powerful challenge to the government’s detention.

Habeas challenges need to be brought in the location where someone is being held, and none of the deportation targets were in the District of Columbia, where the judge sits.

Meanwhile, Democrats continue to go to the mat for Kilmar Armando Abrego Garcia, an alleged MS-13 gang member deported to El Salvador who Democrats contend was mistakenly deported and should be returned to the United States.

On Monday, Maryland Democrat Sen. Chris Van Hollen issued a bizarre ultimatum. He said that if Abrego Garcia is not returned, he would personally travel to El Salvador to attempt to facilitate the deportee’s flight back to the U.S.

“Kilmar Abrego Garcia never should have been abducted and illegally deported, and the courts have made clear: the Administration must bring him home, now,” Van Hollen said. “However, since the Trump Administration appears to be ignoring these court mandates, we need to take additional action.”

El Salvador President Nayib Bukele said he would not return Abrego Garcia to the U.S.

In a Sunday court filing, Department of Justice said that requests from attorneys representing Abrego Garcia infringe on the Executive Branch’s power to conduct foreign relations and compels the release of classified documents.

“The federal courts have no authority to direct the Executive Branch to conduct foreign relations in a particular way, or engage with a foreign sovereign in a given manner,” the filing stated.

“The Fake News should be focusing on this beautiful life and tragic death of this Maryland Mother, rather than the so-called ‘Maryland Father,’ who is actually an MS-13 Gang Member…” Isaiah 5:20 pic.twitter.com/knmhbzT4yw — Liz Harrington (@realLizUSA) April 15, 2025

Florida Republican Rep. Byron Donalds recently grilled the mayors of so-called “sanctuary cities” on how much taxpayer money they’ve spent on illegal aliens:

