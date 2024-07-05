Journalist obtains Chinese document which gives step-by-step instructions for illegals to enter U.S.

by WorldTribune Staff, July 5, 2024 Contract With Our Readers



A document in Chinese which gives step-by-step instructions on what to do after migrants illegally cross into the U.S. was obtained by a journalist at the southern border.

Independent journalist Nick Shirley said the document [see below] even gives tips on how to pass the “credible fear interview” that migrants must undergo to avoid being deported.

Chinese illegals entering the U.S. continues at a record pace, with more 30,000 arrested nationwide since October. Thousands more are likely among the “gotaways” who elude border authorities.

That number surpasses the 24,000 Chinese migrants encountered during the whole of fiscal year 2023, according to Border Patrol data leaked to the New York Post in May. The 24,000 Chinese people arrested in 2023 was more than in the previous 10 years combined.

In the entirety of fiscal year 2021 — October 1 to September 30 — just 342 Chinese migrants were encountered at the border.

NEW:

I recently returned from the border and I took this photo of a paper from a Chinese migrant who has just crossed the border illegally. I put the paper in for translation and this should concern you! STEP BY STEP instructions on what to do once you cross the border, where to… pic.twitter.com/f6HrXzzvC4 — Nick shirley (@nickshirleyy) July 3, 2024

Your Choice