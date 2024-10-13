Joe Biden tied to lawfare against Marco Polo research group; Value of Hunter’s art plummets

by WorldTribune Staff, October 13, 2024 Contract With Our Readers



Joe Biden, while president, gave his approval of Hunter Biden lawyer Abbe Lowell’s aggressive pursuit of the research group Marco Polo, which released an online database of the contents of the first son’s laptop from hell, according to a new book by Bob Woodward.

“Let me talk to Abbe,” Joe Biden told his son in December 2022, according to Woodward’s forthcoming tome “War”.

“I love what you are doing. Keep doing it. Keep doing it,” Biden reportedly told Lowell.

Hunter Biden awaits sentencing after being convicted Sept. 5, 2024 on three felony and six misdemeanor tax charges after avoiding investigations of much more serious charges including Foreign Agents Registration Act (FARA) violations.

The New York Post on Oct. 10 released excerpts of the book which show Joe Biden repeatedly urged Lowell to target private citizens: “About a month after the presidential phone call, Lowell on Feb. 1 wrote letters to the Justice Department and Delaware’s attorney general asking for criminal investigations … and attempted to challenge the nonprofit status of former Trump aide Garrett Ziegler’s group Marco Polo, which published the laptop files online.”

Ziegler wrote in response to the report: “We didn’t need Woodward, a snake in the highest order, to confirm this. But he did. Joey himself trying to bankrupt me & shut down our small nonprofit @MarcoPolo501c3. Despicable behavior. I’ll win.

“It is despicable (and unlawful) targeting from the highest levels of the American government, which we have documented for years. Marco Polo and I have been on the receiving end of this coordinated attack for two years.”

Hunter Biden sued Ziegler in September 2023 for alleged computer fraud. The lawsuit is still pending with a hearing date next set for Nov. 12.

Meanwhile, the value of Hunter Biden’s “art” has plummeted after Joe Biden was forced out of the 2024 presidential election by the Democrat Party.

Last year, the GOP-controlled House Oversight and Accountability Committee investigated the Biden family to learn more about the anonymous individuals who purchased Hunter Biden’s “art” at exorbitant prices. Some of his paintings, which honest art critics describe as resembling a third-grader spilling paint on canvas, were reportedly bought for between $75,000 and $500,000— sold through Georges Bergès Gallery.

There has been a lack of transparency about who was buying Hunter Biden’s pieces.

“His father is no longer relevant in the maelstrom, which is politics,” said Charlie Horne, president of Gurr Johns, an art valuation and advisory firm.

Johns predicted that, over time, Hunter Biden’s art market will be “wash[ed] away. His cachet will be short-lived. I don’t think he’s ever gotten real traction.”

Flashback on Hunter Biden’s attorney parsing responses in an interview on an earlier “sweetheart deal”:

