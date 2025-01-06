Jan. 6 on 2017, 2021 and 2025: Benchmarks in the continuing American Revolution

by WorldTribune Staff, January 6, 2025 Real World News



First, a note about the ironies:

In 2017, then Vice President Joe Biden officially certified the election of Donald J. Trump as the 45th president of the United States. Eight years later, that responsibility fell to Vice President Kamala Harris, the final Democratic candidate standing in the 2024 campaign after his party forced out Biden.

Four years ago, Americans flooded into Washington, D.C. to protest the looming certification of an election on Nov. 3, 2020 that Trump to this day has not conceded.

The photos of the massive turnout was suppressed by legacy and social media along with the full story of what transpired that day.

What about 2024?

President-elect Trump posted on Truth Social the following statement by Elon Musk: “Had this election not been won by Donald Trump, civilization would be lost.”

As reported today, Jan. 6, 2025 by the Hill:

Congress on Monday certified President-elect Trump’s electoral victory, officially cementing his win over Vice President Harris ahead of his inauguration with no objections from any lawmakers as a tally of states was read on the House floor. Trump captured the presidency with 312 electoral votes to Harris’s 226 — a total that was confirmed during the certification on Monday, marking the final step in the election process before Trump formally takes back the White House on Jan. 20. Republicans gave a standing ovation in the chamber when Harris announced Trump’s victory was now certified.

Has the trauma to the body politic of 2020-2021 been resolved?

Human Events editor Jack Posobiec posted: “4 years ago today the FBI sent at least 26 paid federal assets into a rally of patriots Provocateurs cut plastic fencing and urged the crowd up onto the steps of the US Capitol. The Capitol Police then open fire in a peaceful crowd.”

Steve Bannon: “Tina Peters is in prison and Ashli Babbitt sleeps in her grave. That must be set right.”

Meanwhile, the Biden-Harris Department of Justice is weighing charging as many as 200 more people for their involvement in the J6 protest at the U.S. Capitol, Politico reported on Monday.

Flashback – ⁦@AOC⁩ : I was almost rqped and kiIIed on January 6th in the Capitol building. Reality: She wasn’t even there. pic.twitter.com/FOLfSC9eVY — 🇺🇸 Pismo 🇺🇸 (@Pismo_B) January 6, 2025

