Jan. 6, 2025: Another ‘insurrection’?

In a Dec. 26 op-ed for The Hill, Evan Davis and David Schulte contend that Congress can stop Donald Trump from taking office on Jan. 20 but “must act now.”

Insurrection?

Davis was editor in chief of the Columbia Law Review. Schulte was editor in chief of the Yale Law Journal.

Now, Evans is a New York lawyer and Schulte a Chicago investment banker and they both seem to have a severe case of Trump Derangement Syndrome.

The duo contend there is “overwhelming” evidence that Trump engaged in “insurrection.”

Evans and Schulte use three “it’s not an insurrection unless we say it is” occurrences to make their case for keeping Trump from returning to the White House:

One: The second Trump impeachment trial.

Two: The Colorado Supreme Court’s December 2013 decision to disqualify Trump from the 2024 presidential election ballot.

Three: The House Select Committee’s investigation of J6.

After being slammed by critics of all political stripes, Davis told Newsweek: “We wrote the piece to encourage attention to the Constitution either by rejecting electoral votes or by a 2/3 vote to remove the disability. The politics are intense though the law is clear. Should Trump be certified, unless the disability is relieved his administration will labor under a cloud of illegitimacy.”

The legitimacy of the impeachment proceedings and the J6 committee have long been in question if not debunked. The Colorado decision was overturned by the Supreme Court and Trump appeared on the state’s 2024 ballot.

Texas Republican Sen. Ted Cruz, on his Verdict podcast, called Davis and Schulte “numb skulls. Now the stupidity of this argument literally leaps off of every syllable, of every word that they have written.

“Trump derangement syndrome is real. It is a serious mental illness. These people are freaking nuts. They hate his guts. They’ve lost their minds, and at this point, understand these two numb skulls and every other Democrat who engages is in fantasy about this is an election denier and an insurrectionist.”

Former Democrat politician John Delaney agreed that the plot in The Hill op-ed is “nonsense” and said Democrats must reject it: “Trump won in a fair democratic process.”

Oh, look. Democrats want to steal the election and invalidate the will of the American people. Threat to Democracy. https://t.co/kCw0wUG8p1 — Steven Cheung (@StevenCheung) December 26, 2024

You people are sick https://t.co/u2GOCp1mfQ — Eric Trump (@EricTrump) December 26, 2024

This article constitutes a conspiracy to overturn the 2024 election https://t.co/XiMyQxo1MN — Will Chamberlain (@willchamberlain) December 26, 2024

