Jack Smith under investigation by Office of Special Counsel’s Hatch Act Unit

by WorldTribune Staff / 247 Real News August 4, 2025

The Office of Special Counsel (OSC) has launched an investigation into Jack Smith, who was appointed by the Biden Justice Department to lead two criminal investigations into President Donald Trump.

Smith is being investigated by the Hatch Act Unit, which enforces a law that restricts government employees from engaging in political activities, according to an email written by Senior Counsel Charles Baldis at OSC which was reviewed by the New York Post,

“I appreciate the Office of Special Counsel taking this seriously and launching an investigation into Jack Smith’s conduct. No one is above the law,” Arkansas Republican Sen. Tom Cotton said in a statement to The Post. “Jack Smith’s actions were clearly driven to hurt President Trump’s election, and Smith should be held fully accountable.”

Smith led investigations into Trump’s handling of classified documents, and Trump’s actions on Jan. 6, 2021. Both cases were ultimately thrown out.

Smith notably resigned from his post as Special Counsel in January, after Trump’s inauguration.

OSC launched the investigation following a letter from Cotton which accused Smith of taking blatantly political actions to undermine Trump during his 2024 White House run.

In his letter to OSC, Cotton explains how Smith’s actions undermined Trump’s political efforts:

“Jack Smith’s legal actions were nothing more than a tool for the Biden and Harris campaigns. This isn’t just unethical, it is very likely illegal campaign activity from a public office.

“Many of Smith’s legal actions seem to have no rationale except for an attempt to affect the 2024 election results – actions that would violate federal law.”

“These actions were not standard, necessary, or justified. They were the actions of a political actor masquerading as a public official.”

Smith, meanwhile, has been mum on the allegations – though he has maintained that during his time as Special Counsel he followed legal protocols and insists he was untainted by political influence.

Beat The Press