‘It’s the biggest scandal out there Lesley’: Trump was right about the Hunter Biden laptop in 2020

by WorldTribune Staff, December 5, 2024 Real World News



As the saying goes: “You don’t hate corporate media nearly enough.” Rather than offering the “first draft of history,” the Democrat media in 2020 arguably interfered in the election and manufactured history.

Flashback: In October 2020, President Donald Trump told Lesley Stahl on CBS’s “60 Minutes” that the Hunter Biden laptop story was “the biggest scandal out there.”

“This is the most important issue in the country right now?” Stahl asks about two-thirds of the way into the interview.

“It’s a very important issue to find out whether a man’s corrupt who’s running for president, who’s accepted money from China, and Ukraine, and from Russia,” Trump responds. “Take a look at what’s going on, Lesley, and you say that shouldn’t be discussed?…I think it’s one of the biggest scandals I’ve ever seen, and you don’t cover it.”

“Well because it can’t be verified,” Stahl says. “I’m telling you—”

“Of course it can be verified,” Trump interjects. “Excuse me, Lesley, they found a laptop—”

“It can’t be verified,” Stahl insists.

