Israel strikes back: Hamas leader assassinated in Iran

by WorldTribune Staff, July 31, 2024 Contract With Our Readers



On July 27, Hizbullah terrorists fired an Iranian-made Falaq-1 rocket from Lebanese territory which hit a soccer field in the Israel-controlled Golan Heights, killing 12 children.

Military analysts say Hizbullah’s firing of an Iranian-made rocket from Lebanon gives Israel three legitimate targets for retaliation: Hizbullah, Lebanon and Iran.

Israel apparently took aim at two of those targets in the last days of July, Geostrategy-Direct.com reported on Tuesday.

Ismail Haniyeh, the political leader of Hamas, was killed in Teheran on Tuesday after attending the inauguration ceremony of Iran’s new president, Masoud Pezeshkian, according to the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC).

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said the assassination was “something we were not aware of or involved in.”

Urgent: Support Free Press Foundation

Earlier, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said in a statement that “Israeli Air Force fighter jets eliminated the Hizbullah terrorist organization’s most senior military commander” Fu’ad Shukr in Beirut.

A loud explosion heard in Beirut’s Haret Hreik neighborhood was the Israeli air strike, according to Lebanon’s official National News Agency.

Unconfirmed reports are saying that a third target, Brig. Gen. Amir Ali Hajizadeh, the Commander of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Aerospace Forces, was assassinated near the Syrian capital Damascus.

Hajizadeh, a key figure in the Iranian military hierarchy, was reportedly the senior commander behind the Iranian ballistic and cruise missile attacks against Israel in April.

“Hizbullah crossed a red line,” Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant posted on X shortly after the July 27 strike that killed the Israeli children.

Hamas’s armed wing said Haniyeh’s death would “take the battle to new dimensions” and have major repercussions.

Iran’s supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has vowed “harsh punishment” against Israel, and has declared three days of national mourning.

Qatar’s Foreign Ministry in a statement “condemned in the strongest terms the assassination of Hamas Political Bureau chief Ismail Haniyeh,” calling it “a dangerous escalation and a flagrant violation of international and humanitarian law.”

Haniyeh had long been living in Qatar, a Mideast ally of the United States.

Your Choice