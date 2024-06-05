Is Biden trying to influence the jury in Hunter trial? Sure, why not?

Analysis by WorldTribune Staff, June 4, 2024 Contract With Our Readers



Joe Biden and the Democrat Party that props him up like to say that “no one is above the law.”

Maybe one day old Joe will go off script and insert “except for me, my family, and other Democrats I like.”

With their presence in Delaware on Monday as jury selection began in son Hunter Biden’s trial on gun charges, Joe and Jill Biden certainly seemed to be sending a message to potential jurors, HotAir’s Karen Townsend noted.

“Here’s the thing – Hunter’s parents are trying to sway the jury. Bold opinion? I don’t think so,” Towsend wrote. “Joe Biden had a hush-hush meeting with Hunter’s former girlfriend (Hallie Biden), the widow of his brother, Beau, last week. Allegedly Demented Joe visited her because the anniversary of Beau’s death was coming up. That was the story when he was caught.”

Joe has has not visited Hallie in previous years on the anniversary of Beau’s death.

“He just happened to when she is scheduled to be a witness in Hunter’s trial.”

Hallie allegedly tossed Hunter’s handgun into a trash bin behind a restaurant near a school.

“Old Joe is said to be committed to speaking with Hunter each day, perhaps several times a day, as the trial goes forth. First Lady Jill was in the courtroom on Monday. So was his sister, Ashley. Other family members were reported to be there, too,” Townsend noted.

“What’s the big deal, you say? It was very unusual for Jill to be there for jury selection. She, as first lady, represents the White House. It was inappropriate. The trial won’t start until Tuesday. It is not a coincidence that Joe Biden remained in Delaware at his beach mansion on Monday instead of returning to the White House. I think the presence of Joe and Jill was to influence the jury,” Townsend added.

“It’s like a form of intimidation toward the jury. We’re watching you.”

From a pool of 250 prospective jurors, 12 jurors and four alternates were chosen on Monday. The jurors chosen includd a former Secret Service employee, several with family members or close friends with histories of substance abuse, and one man who said he was “an acquaintance with the first lady” and he had met Joe Biden at several events.

U.S. District Judge Maryellen Noreika, a Trump appointee, is presiding over the trial.

Democrat strategists told the Washington Examiner that they don’t expect Hunter Biden’s legal problems to move the needle in November’s election, nor do they expect Joe Biden to utilize executive authority to save his son if found guilty in either matter.

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre denied that Joe Biden would pardon Hunter Biden last year during a press briefing, saying that she has been “very clear” that Joe Biden would not do so.

“Joe Biden, White House staff, and campaign officials seek to avoid discussing Hunter Biden’s charges, but the president has publicly discussed how difficult it is to watch his son be tried in the court of public opinion, repeatedly defended his innocence, and said he is proud to be Hunter Biden’s father,” the Examiner’s

Christian Datoc noted.

Hunter Biden’s own public statements “could make things difficult” for his father, Datoc added. “Like Trump, Hunter Biden has claimed that his prosecution is politically motivated, citing that both Weiss and Judge Maryellen Noreika, who will preside over the gun trial, were appointed by the former president to serve in Delaware.”

“They are trying to, in their most illegitimate way, but rational way, they’re trying to destroy a presidency,” Hunter Biden claimed in a 2023 interview. “What they’re trying to do is they’re trying to kill me, knowing that it will be a pain greater than my father could be able to handle and so therefore destroying a presidency in that way.”

