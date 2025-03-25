Investments in U.S. since Trump took offices hit $2.8 trillion; Democrats have no plan

by WorldTribune Staff, March 25, 2025 Real World News



The size of the announced investments in the United States since President Donald Trump took office on Jan. 20 is just over $2.8 trillion.

On Monday, the Trump Administration announced that South Korea’s Hyundai plans $20 billion U.S. investment.

The plan includes the construction of a $5 billion steel plant in Louisiana which is expected to create 1,500 jobs.

Trump calls it the “Golden Age of America.”

“More investments, more jobs, and more money in the pockets of hardworking Americans – all thanks to President Trump’s economic policies,” White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said on X. “President Trump is Making America Wealthy Again.”

Last week, AI chip giant NVIDIA announced an investment of over $100 billion in the U.S., and pharmaceutical giant Johnson & Johnson announced a more than $55 billion investment.

Other companies and countries investing in the U.S. include:

• United Arab Emirates (UAE) – $1.4 trillion

• Saudi Arabia – $600 billion

• Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) – $500 billion

• Softbank/OpenAi/Oracle (as part of Stargate) – $100 billion

• Taiwan Semiconductor – $100 billion

• Eli Lilly (NYSE: LLY) – $27 billion

• CMA CGM Group – $20 billion

• Merck (NYSE: MRK) – $1 billion

• GE Aerospace – $1 billion

Meanwhile, a Democrat member of Congress admitted to NPR that the party really has no economic plan of its own.

In an interview on Monday’s broadcast of “All Things Considered,” Rep. Marcy Kaptur of Ohio said Democrats “better shape up and put together a plan for progress, starting in the places that have fallen behind where people are voting for change simply because the economy is not working for them.”

Kaptur said, “They heard President Trump say, Make America Great Again. That was something they want to do, and they know where they live isn’t. They’ve seen factories close. So, we need to keep our eyes laser beam focused on how do we expand opportunity.”

NPR Correspondent Barbara Sprunt then said, “She says Democrats haven’t messaged clear enough plans on how to grow the economy.”

Sprunt then played a clip where Kaptur said: “I have different mottos I live by, and one of them is, economics is not destiny, but it is 85% of it.”

