International Fact-Checking Network calls an emergency meeting

Here’s a fun fact check: There is an organization called the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN). Following Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg’s announcement that Facebook and Instagram will no longer use biased third-party “fact-checkers,” the IFCN called an emergency meeting.

Business Insider’s Pranav Dixit reported: “The meeting is expected to draw between 80 to 100 attendees from IFCN’s network of fact-checkers, which spans 170 organizations worldwide. Not all of the attendees are Meta fact-checking partners, although many of them have a stake in the program’s future and its global implications.”

Zuckerberg said Meta platforms will be switching to a ‘Community notes’ type system much like X has. He also announced that Meta intends to “restore free expression” on its platforms.

Zero Hedge noted that the IFCN is “made up of bodies like PolitiFact and Snopes, which have proven themselves to be completely partisan leftist ‘ministries of truth’, as well as legacy media outlets including the AP and Reuters who seem to spend much of their time ‘fact checking’ satirical articles.”

The Business Insider report added that the fact checkers received no prior warning that Zuckerberg was about to render them obsolete.

IFCN’s director, Angie Holan, admitted that the meeting was been called in response to Zuckerberg’s announcement and that her “People are upset because they saw themselves as partners in good standing with Meta, doing important work to make the platform more accurate and reliable.”

“It was never about censorship but about adding context to prevent false claims from going viral,” Holan claimed.

To which Zero Hedge added: “No one believes you anymore Angie, not even Zuckerbollocks. Go on… fact check it.”

“The International Fact-Checking Network has convened an emergency meeting following Meta’s announcement that it will end fact-checking” https://t.co/jSoNY7Xvh0 pic.twitter.com/s7nAsb2BIT — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) January 7, 2025

