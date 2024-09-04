In sanctuary midtown Manhattan, 75% of arrests are illegal immigrants

by WorldTribune Staff, September 4, 2024 Contract With Our Readers



Criminal court dockets in New York City these days are loaded with illegal immigrant asylum seekers who have run afoul of the law.

The illegal immigrant crime crisis is amplified by sanctuary city laws that prohibit New York police from working with Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) on cases in which they believe suspects are in the country illegally.

The NYPD says it is barred from tracking the immigration status of offenders.

The New York Post, citing police sources, reported on Monday that as many as 75% of individuals arrested in Midtown Manhattan in recent months for crimes like assault, robbery and domestic violence are illegal immigrants. In parts of Queens, the figure is more than 60%, sources there estimate.

“New York City eliminated a tool to get rid of violent criminals. What a mess,” Jim Quinn, a veteran former prosecutor at the Queens District Attorney’s Office, told The Post. “The sanctuary city law is pathetic. It’s disgusting. It’s crazy.”

Making the situation even worse is the face that immigrants packed into New York City’s shelters are being informed about the city’s lax bail guidelines.

“Migrants know they’re going to get kicked back onto the street quickly after they’re nabbed,” the Post’s report noted.

Mayor Eric Adams said last week: “Right now, we don’t have the authorization to be able to go and coordinate with ICE. We have to follow the law.”

A Manhattan police officer told The Post that, excluding petty larcenies at drugstores, the number of local arrests involving migrants is “easily” 75%, noting that most who get caught shoplifting go more for the pricey branded goods.

“They can’t be bothered with lower-end stores. They like Lululemon and Sunglass Hut,” he said, adding that migrants are behind “most” of the pickpocketing and phone and chain snatches the NYPD is encountering.

“There are days we have so many migrant cases, we have to call in for extra Spanish interpreters,” a law enforcement officer at the Queens Criminal Courthouse told The Post.

Another court officer said, “Come on Mondays! Almost every case is a migrant.”

