In new role, Ed Martin seen advancing earlier investigations of Russiagate, lawfare

When his nomination to be the next U.S. Attorney for the District of Columbia was derailed by North Carolina Republican Sen. Thom Tillis, the Swamp may have thought it had seen the last of Ed Martin.

So, what did President Donald Trump do in response?

He unleashed Martin on the deep state.

Trump appointed Martin to head up the newly formed Department of Justice Weaponization Working Group.

Trump said in a post to Truth Social: “In these highly important roles, Ed will make sure we finally investigate the Weaponization of our Government under the Biden Regime, and provide much needed Justice for its victims. Congratulations Ed!”

As interim U.S. Attorney in DC, Martin had the deep state sweating bullets as he had been investigating Russiagate and lawfare operatives for months.

He also demoted multiple prosecutors involved in J6 cases.

Martin told the New York Post: “There was no limit to the weaponization. So there may be no limit to the targets.”

“It’s a nationwide and frankly, international docket where the government was used against the citizens, where the government was weaponized,” Martin added.

In his new position, Martin “is now spearheading the crackdown on the very Swamp creatures behind the Russia collusion hoax,” The Gateway Pundit’s Jim Hoft noted. “These are the same bad actors who weaponized federal power to persecute political opponents and twisted the justice system into a partisan hit machine.”

Lawyer up, Lawfare Democrats. Justice is coming. Nobody is above the law. * Weaponization czar Ed Martin quietly probed Russiagate foes for months, teases ‘No limit to the targets’ https://t.co/9IHYEffGis — 🇺🇸 Mike Davis 🇺🇸 (@mrddmia) May 10, 2025

Meanwhile, a woman who spit on Martin as we was being interviewed by Newsmax has been arrested:

🚨BREAKING NEWS: Trump’s Associate Deputy Attorney General Ed Martin just confirmed to me that the feral leftist woman who spit on him LIVE during a Newsmax interview is being ARRESTED: “Yes, we got her.” She has has been identified by U.S. Marshals, arrested and will be charged… pic.twitter.com/AWQFlUWvcH — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) May 9, 2025

