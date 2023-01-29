In Florida, ‘most people are armed’: After resident shoots alleged burglar, police warn other would-be intruders

by WorldTribune Staff / 247 Real News January 29, 2023

After an alleged burglar was shot four times by a homeowner on Friday, Haines City Police Chief Gregory Goreck warned other would-be intruders, “We live in Florida … most people are armed.”

The Daily Ridge reported that the Haines City homeowner returned home Friday morning around 1:45 a.m. and discovered an alleged intruder in his home.

The homeowner, a concealed carry permit holder, drew his gun and shot the suspect four times.

The suspect, 27-year-old Tyriek Tramaine Washington, managed to flee the scene but was soon found by police and is hospitalized in “critical but stable condition.”

Goreck said: “When a person breaks the sanctity of a person’s home, the average person would rightly conclude their purpose was evil. The homeowner had every right to take the action he did in this case based on the circumstances.”

FOX News quoted Goreck saying, “One should expect that if you are brazen enough to enter into someone’s residence and it is not yours, with intent to commit an unlawful act, there may be repercussions.”

He added, “We live in Florida, and more so, we live in Polk County, and most people are armed.”

