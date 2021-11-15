In closing arguments, Rittenhouse prosecutor rewrites Second Amendment

by WorldTribune Staff, November 15, 2021

Yes, he actually said this:

During closing arguments in the Kyle Rittenhouse case on Monday, Assistant District Attorney Thomas Binger said: “You lose the right to self-defense when you’re the one who brought the gun.”

Before closing arguments began, Judge Bruce Schroeder dismissed one count of illegal possession of a dangerous weapon by a person under 18. The misdemeanor, punishable by up to nine months in jail, was considered one of the stronger counts against Rittenhouse.

