In blow to Left, RFK Jr. suspends independent presidential campaign, supports Trump

Independent presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. on Friday stunned the political-media establishment by announcing he is suspending his campaign and backing GOP candidate Donald Trump.

Shocked commentators at CNN and Fox News broke away from live coverage of his press conference during which Kennedy delivered for nationwide consumption a withering assessment of the state of America’s ruling political and corporate establishment.

Kennedy described a series of “surprisingly” agreeable conversations with Trump on the state of the nation’s political culture after the former president survived the attempted assassination in Butler, Pa. on July 13.

“We are aligned with each other on other key issues,” he said. “Like ending the forever wars, ending the childhood disease epidemics, securing the border, protecting freedom of speech, unraveling the corporate capture of our regulatory agencies, getting the U.S. intelligence agencies out of the business of propagandizing and censoring and surveilling Americans, and interfering with our elections.”

The son of former Attorney General Robert F. Kennedy and nephew of President John F. Kennedy, Kennedy has recently crusaded against vaccines, a stance that gained popularity on the right amid resistance to COVID-era mandates.

In his announcement, Kennedy said that he left the Democratic party because it had changed dramatically from the values of his father and uncle, and charged Democrats with subverting democracy into nothing more than a political slogan.

He said Democrats, by ignoring voters and installing Harris as the nominee, had acted in a “profoundly undemocratic” manner.

“How did the Democratic Party choose a candidate that has never done an interview or debate during the entire election cycle? We know the answers,” Kennedy said. “They did it by weaponizing the government agencies. They did it by abandoning democracy. They did it by suing the opposition and by disenfranchising American voters.”

Kennedy said his name will remain on most state ballots but said his name would be removed from the ballots in 10 swing states where he said he feared he would be taking important votes away from Trump.

Kennedy encouraged voters in blue states to vote for him.

RFK Jr.’s speech in full:

