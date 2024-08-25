In Arizona, Trump announces assassination commission, vows death penalty for sex trafficking

by WorldTribune Staff, August 25, 2024 Contract With Our Readers



Former President Donald Trump, himself the target of a would-be assassin, announced on Friday at his rally in Glendale, Arizona that, if returned to the White House, he would form an assassination commission.

Trump made the announcement as he was joined at the rally by Robert F. Kennedy Jr., who earlier on Friday announced he was ending his independent campaign for president and supporting Trump.

“This is a tribute in honor of Bobby,” Trump added.

“He lost his father and uncle in service to our country, and Bobby himself was subject to repeated threats to his safety during the course of his campaign,” Trump said of RFK Jr.

During his campaign, Kennedy repeatedly requested Secret Service protection but was denied until Joe Biden finally approved the request last month.

The Secret Service confirmed that Kennedy’s Secret Service detail would be pulled following the announcement he was suspending his campaign.

“That’s correct. Robert F. Kennedy Jr. is no longer receiving US Secret Service protection,” an agency official told the New York Post.

Trump said the commission would release all of the remaining documents pertaining to the assassination of President John F. Kennedy, RFK Jr.’s uncle.

“They will also conduct a rigorous review of the attack last month,” Trump said of the assassination attempt against him at the July 13 Butler, Pennsylvania rally.

Meanwhile, Trump on Thursday vowed to impose stiff punishments – including the death penalty – on illegal migrants found guilty of committing heinous crimes.

“We will impose tough new sentences on illegal alien criminals, including 10-year mandatory minimum sentences for anyone found guilty of human smuggling; a guaranteed life sentence for any one found guilty of child trafficking; and a death penalty for anyone guilty of child or woman sex trafficking,” Trump said at a news conference at the southern border in Cochise County, Arizona.

“We’ll also impose the death penalty on major drug dealers and traffickers,” the 78-year-old former president added.

Trump added of one possible motivation for the assassination attempt against him: “And the reason is because I want to do things that are very bad for the bad guys.”

Trump also called for capital punishment for anyone convicted of killing “police, sheriffs, border patrol, ICE or law enforcement officials.”

“The death penalty with a quicker trial,” the Republican presidential nominee said, “not a trial that lasts for 15 years and everyone gets exhausted.”

Alexis Nungaray, the mother of 12-year-old Jocelyn, who police say was assaulted and murdered by illegal migrants in Houston, spoke in support of Trump’s border policies.

“There were over 300 detention beds they should have been at,” Nungaray said of the two alleged killers, one of whom was wearing an ICE ankle bracelet at the time of the crime. “They were detained and released when they shouldn’t have been released.”

“We are losing very innocent people to heinous crimes that shouldn’t be happening in the first place,” Nungaray added.

Trump’s running mate, J.D. Vance, spoke at a news conference in Georgia, just minutes before Trump’s border speech, touting the former president’s proposed agenda.

“Donald Trump believes that we ought to make our law enforcement lives easier by closing down that southern border and getting the drug cartels out of our communities,” Vance said.

“This is where a person comes into our country, they claim asylum, and then they’re released into our country with no follow up. Sometimes they don’t come back for five years. Sometimes they don’t come back for 10 years,” Vance said.

“Kamala Harris and Joe Biden implemented catch and release through executive order, their so called border security package would have made catch and release the law of the land. So even if you have a guy like Donald Trump come in, he can’t undo it,” he added.

