Illegal alien TikTok influencer detained while live streaming from her Tesla

by WorldTribune Staff / 247 Real News August 18, 2025

Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents in Los Angeles on Friday apprehended an illegal alien TikTok influencer who reportedly routinely warned others about ICE raids.

Leidy Tatiana Mafla-Martinez, a Colombian national, was apprehended by federal authorities while streaming on TikTok from her Tesla, according to the Department of Homeland Security (DHS).

Martinez, who illegally entered the U.S. via the Biden-Harris open border in 2022, posts under the handle @tatianamartinez_02. She has gained attention for documenting ICE operations.

Footage circulating on social media appears to show Martinez seated in a Tesla when federal agents approached, opened the driver’s side door, and pulled her onto the pavement. The video shows her being restrained while her wig falls off.

DHS Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin told Newsweek that Martinez was arrested because of a prior DUI conviction in Los Angeles.

Martinez will remain in ICE custody pending further removal proceedings, DHS said.

McLaughlin added that the arrest was further complicated when “an individual unlawfully towed a government police vehicle.”

Footage on social media shows a federal agent running after a vehicle after the tow truck removes the car.

“He mocked and videotaped ICE officers chasing after him. Secretary Noem has been clear: Anyone who seeks to impede law enforcement will be found and prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law,” McLaughlin said.

BREAKING – Tatiana Martinez, an illegal residing in LA who built a career on social media by doxxing ICE agents and directing her followers to harass them and disrupt their arrests, has now been arrested herself. pic.twitter.com/1o9Paq6A1H — Right Angle News Network (@Rightanglenews) August 16, 2025

