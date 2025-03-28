ICE arrests 205 illegals with serious criminal records in Boston, no thanks to leftist mayor

by WorldTribune Staff, March 28, 2025 Real World News



Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) Boston announced on March 24 that 205 of the more than 370 illegal aliens they arrested in a major operation in Massachusetts have serious criminal convictions or charges.

They were all at-large arrests, according to an ICE press release.

That’s because leftist Boston Mayor Michelle Wu doesn’t cooperate with ICE. The city government allows hundreds of dangerous illegal alien criminals to roam the streets and endanger residents. Many of them collect government benefits.

President Donald Trump’s border czar Tom Homan blasted Wu: “I made a promise at CPAC that I was going to Boston after reading about numerous illegal alien child rapists walking the streets. ICE had to find and arrest these illegal alien rapists because Massachusetts and Boston are sanctuaries that refuse to cooperate with ICE. They would rather release these animals back into the community rather than honor ICE detainers or notify ICE when they are scheduled to be released.”

ICE Boston also seized 5 kilos of fentanyl, or the equivalent of over 2 million lethal doses.

Patricia H. Hyde, acting Field Office Director of ICE Enforcement and Removal Operations Boston, said: “The Commonwealth is a safer place for our residents to live and work because ICE and our federal law enforcement partners arrested hundreds of alien offenders and removed them from the streets of Massachusetts.”

Hyde added: “Throughout this enhanced enforcement operation, we targeted the most dangerous alien offenders in some of the most crime-infested neighborhoods in and around Boston. Our efforts resulted in 370 arrests throughout the commonwealth.”

Among the others arrested in the Massachusetts operation:

• A previously deported Honduran alien convicted of child rape arrested in Salem.

• Two Brazilians wanted for murder in their home countries arrested in Lowell & Milford.

• A Guatemalan alien charged with rape of a minor released by the New Bedford District Court without the ICE detainer being honored, arrested in New Bedford.

• A Dominican alien wanted for homicide arrested in Dorchester.

• A Brazilian alien charged with manslaughter arrested in Worcester.

• A Brazilian fugitive who fled while serving murder sentence in Brazil, arrested in Marlborough.

• A previously deported Salvadoran 18th Street gang member arrested in Wakefield.

• A previously deported Jamaican alien convicted of armed robbery, possession of a firearm, and assault arrested in Pittsfield.

• A Brazilian alien wanted in Brazil for drug trafficking arrested in West Yarmouth.

During the six-day enhanced operation, ICE and federal law enforcement partners targeted criminal alien offenders including transnational criminal organizations known to operate in and around Boston and throughout Massachusetts. These organizations include MS-13, Tren de Aragua, Trinitarios, and 18th Street gangs.

“This week’s enhanced enforcement operations with our partners from the FBI, DEA, ATF, DSS and CBP prove that we are taking a whole of government approach to protecting our communities from foreign nationals involved in transnational gangs, drug traffickers, child predators, violent criminals and dangerous individuals living in New England,” said ICE Homeland Security Investigations New England Special Agent in Charge Michael J. Krol. “ICE will use every resource and authority we have to prioritize the safety and security of our communities.”

Support Free Press Foundation

The American Free Press is Back!