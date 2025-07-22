Hunter Biden claims Trump policies unfairly target lowlifes

S A T I R E

[In a profanity-laced interview] on YouTube, Hunter Biden warned Americans that, without illegal immigrants, the price of crack cocaine and prostitutes would skyrocket. ….

“These essential products will become totally unaffordable to the average American,” Biden said. “I think the people of this country need to realize what’s at stake here. This isn’t just about immigration.

“Who do you think cleans your hotel rooms? Who cuts your grass? Who picks the crops that put food on your table? Who smuggles in the crack that gives you a good time on the weekends? These are real questions, man, and they’re not solved by rounding up hardworking drug runners and shipping them out of the country.”

[In thoughtful if passionate comments that averaged one F-bomb for every three words,] Biden confided: “It’s messing everything up, bro. …. I used to be able to pick up a couple of Ukrainian hookers and a bag of Ready Rock that would last all weekend. Now? My regular hits of Casper the Ghost are costing me three times as much, and it’s still climbing. What Trump’s doing to this country isn’t right, man.” [The former First Son suggested he could be president of the United States . Touching on U.S. trade policy, Biden sounded] the alarm that the Trump administration’s trade tariffs would likely cause a massive increase in the cost of importing high-end Eastern European escorts.

