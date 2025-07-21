Hunter Biden unhinged . . . again

by WorldTribune Staff, July 21, 2025 Real World News



Seven and a half months after receiving a full and unconditional pardon from his White House-occupying daddy, Hunter Biden went on a profanity-fueled rant against President Donald Trump in an interview with YouTube host Andrew Callaghan that was posted on Monday.

The ex-first son referred to Trump as a “f*cking dictator thug” and said he would consider military action against El Salvador over its receiving criminal illegal aliens deported by the Trump Administration.

“I would pick up the phone and call the president in El Salvador and say, ‘You either f*cking send them back or I’m going to f*cking invade,’ ” the former crack addict told Callaghan. “It’s a f*cking crime what they’re doing.”

Hunter Biden continued: “White men in America are 45 more times likely to commit a f*cking violent crime than an immigrant. And the media says, you got David Axelrod and Rahm f*cking Emanuel — so f*cking smart Rahm Emanuel … that we got to understand that these people are really mad and these, we got to appeal to these white voters.”

Garrett Ziegler, founder of the Marco Polo nonprofit research group, provided the following quote to a national media outlet following the release of two nauseatingly lengthy taped interviews of the (former) first failson & pardoned crack addict, R. Hunter Biden:

“These post-mortems from Hunter Biden, which no one asked for, provide the American citizenry with one thing: the assurance that his father’s delusions & self-righteousness were passed down to his failson. It’d be quicker to identify which portions of the 2 interviews released today were truthful rather than list all of the lies. The easiest one to correct is that no one hacked Hunter’s laptop. He forgot to pick it up from a repair shop because that is the kind of thing that crack addicts do. Hunter should live quietly in the mountains for the rest of his life, doing his doodles, because the public has had enough of him & his decrepit family. To actually learn the truth about the 46th US pResident & his family, visit BidenReport.com.”

Hunter Biden speaks like a vulgar, bitter drug addict, because he is a vulgar, bitter drug addict. Very sad to see the son of a former US President behave like this. It’s just undignified and a national embarrassment. pic.twitter.com/CzAnQUzxi8 — Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) July 21, 2025

