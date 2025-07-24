Hulk Hogan, legendary wrestler and American patriot, dead at 71

by WorldTribune Staff / 247 Real News July 24, 2025

Hulk Hogan, the man largely responsible for putting professional wrestling on the national map, had died. He was 71.

Early Thursday morning, emergency medical services were sent to the home of the legendary wrestler in Clearwater, Florida to reports of a cardiac arrest.

Clearwater Police Department released a statement: “Clearwater Fire Department and Clearwater Police Department personnel responded to a medical call at 9:51 a.m. today in the 1000 block of Eldorado Avenue on Clearwater Beach,” the statement read. “The nature of the call was for a cardiac arrest. A 71-year-old resident, Terry Bollea, also known as Hulk Hogan, was treated by Clearwater Fire & Rescue crews before being taken by Sunstar to Morton Plant Hospital, where he was pronounced deceased.”

Hogan had reportedly recently undergone several surgeries.

President Donald Trump wrote in a post to Truth Social:

“We lost a great friend today, the ‘Hulkster.’ Hulk Hogan was MAGA all the way — Strong, tough, smart, but with the biggest heart. He gave an absolutely electric speech at the Republican National Convention, that was one of the highlights of the entire week. He entertained fans from all over the World, and the cultural impact he had was massive. To his wife, Sky, and family, we give our warmest best wishes and love. Hulk Hogan will be greatly missed!”

Patriotism was a theme as Hogan shot to fame in professional wrestling. Hogan settled America’s Cold War-era disputes in the ring to the delight of fans.

In 1984, Hogan defeated the trash-talking Iron Sheikh for the heavyweight championship. In 1985, he defended the championship while carrying the Stars & Stripes, decked out in a shirt that read “American Made,” and handily defeated the Soviet enemy Nikolai Volkoff.

In 2005, Hogan was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame. Ten years later, he would be removed from the HOF after Gawker posted clips of racial comments during a sexual encounter. Hogan would later sue Gawker and re-enter the Hall of Fame in 2020 as a member of the New World Order.

In more recent times, Hogan made headlines outside the ring by becoming a baptized Christian at the age of 70.

An unforgettable “speech” at the 2024 Republican National Convention. There is no doubt that “Hulk Hogan” was an extraordinary persona, entertainer, and American wrestler. RIP. 🇺🇸 May his family seek peace from the Lord during their time of grieving. 🙏🏼pic.twitter.com/k8Q0ZLogu4 — Amanda Head (@AmandaHead) July 24, 2025

Beat The Press