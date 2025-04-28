How Trump secured nation in first 100 days after Biden ‘unsecured border on purpose’

by WorldTribune Staff, April 28, 2025 Real World News



In just 100 days, using a combination of policy changes, arrests and deportations, sanctions, and coordination with foreign governments, President Donald Trump’s administration has cut illegal alien encounters at America’s borders by 99.9 percent.

Upon taking office on Jan. 20, Trump declared a national emergency at the southern border. The president ordered the Secretary of Defense to deploy troops to the border and for border wall construction to resume.

In less than two weeks after his inauguration, Trump’s policies resulted in a 93 percent drop in illegal border crossings.

By early March, roughly 9,000 active-duty soldiers were at the southern border. Vice President JD Vance visited the southern border last month and boasted of a 98 percent reduction in border crossings.

Trump also reinstated the Remain in Mexico policy, which requires migrants to stay in Mexico while their asylum claims are processed.

The Biden-Harris Administration allowed asylum seekers to enter the United States and live and work in the country while their claims are processed. Some migrants freed into the country under Team Biden were given court dates in 2035.

Trump also immediately suspended the Refugee Admissions Program and halted flights of migrants from Cuba, Haiti, Venezuela, Nicaragua, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, Colombia, and Ecuador, which the Biden Administration used to streamline more than 300,000 migrants into the interior of the United States.

In March, the Trump administration repurposed an online application that the Biden Administration used to bring hundreds of thousands of migrants into the interior of the country. Formerly called CBP One, the Biden Administration used the app to let migrants remotely schedule asylum appointments. It has since been renamed CBP Home, and allows migrants to alert the government of their “intent to depart” the United States.

Border czar Tom Hmoan said in a White House press briefing on Monday that because tens of thousands of people are no longer illegally crossing the southern border, more resources can be spent on interior enforcement.

“[ICE agents] are removing public safety threat and national security threats every day. While you are sleeping at 2:00 or 3:00 in the morning, there are men and women out there enforcing the law and making this country safe again. And we’re going to keep doing it, full speed ahead,” Homan said.

Homan said the reason why the Biden-Harris Administration released millions of illegal immigrants into the United States: Officials were selling out the country for “future political power.”

“The law clearly says if you arrive without proper document, you shall be detained. Not maybe or not thinking about it — shall. And that’s what President Trump is doing. Catch-and-release is over. That’s what the law says, and that’s what we’ve done,” Homan said.

“Even President [Barack] Obama and President [Bill] Clinton took some steps to secure the border. They understood national security’s important,” Homan said. “Joe Biden was the first president in the history of this nation who came into office and unsecured a border on purpose. That’s just a fact.”

