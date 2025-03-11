How the hard Left funds Democrats like Rep. Jasmine Crockett

by WorldTribune Staff, March 11, 2025 Real World News



How did Texas Democrat Rep. Jasmine Crockett rise to become a leader in the anti-Trump resistance?

Crockett, 43, has represented Texas’s 30th congressional district since January 2023.

Dallas area attorney Sholdon Daniels, who is running as a Republican to unseat Crockett, set out to find how the hard Left funds Democrat candidates like Crockett (see below) by visiting one of her alleged donors.

Meanwhile, Crockett reacted to President Donald Trump’s joint address to Congress last week by saying: “Somebody slap me and wake me the f— up because I’m ready to get on with it.”

Days earlier, when asked of her message to Elon Musk, she told him to “F— off.”

On Saturday, Crockett proclaimed that illegally crossing the U.S. border is not a crime:

“They continue to say things like ‘the illegals’ and that they broke the law coming in. But what they’re not telling the American people is that it is a civil violation. It is not a criminal violation to enter the country illegally. It’s not. It’s not criminal. It’s not a crime. It’s not a crime. Which is why they’re so frustrated, because they really want our local law enforcement to go out and round up people when they could be looking out for the murderers and the sexual abusers, as well as the robbers. They want them to go and round people up on civil accusations.”

Border czar Tom Homan responded: “It’s a crime to enter the country illegally under title 8, United States Code 1325, and it’s really pathetic that any member of Congress doesn’t understand what the law says. It is a criminal violation to enter the country illegally. If you’ve entered prior, it’s a felony.”

